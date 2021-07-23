Close menu
Scottish Championship
Queen's ParkQueen's Park19:45ArbroathArbroath
Venue: Ochilview Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park29166758382054
2Dundee29148747321550
3Ayr29137953381546
4Partick Thistle291361049391045
5Morton29111084135643
6Raith Rovers28108103937238
7Inverness CT2899103941-236
8Cove Rangers2968153462-2826
9Arbroath28413112541-1625
10Hamilton2867152547-2225
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport