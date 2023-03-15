Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

The alleged thieves with goods taken from the Egyptian home of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah

Police have recovered stolen goods including an Africa Cup of Nations runners-up medal and arrested two men following a burglary at the Cairo home of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah.

Egypt's Ministry of Interior said a former security guard at the residential complex was one of those arrested over the alleged break-in.

Goods stolen in the burglary earlier this month included football boots.

Salah, 30, has reached two Africa Cup of Nations finals with Egypt.

They were runners-up both times after losing to Cameroon in 2017 and Senegal in 2021.

The player is set to lead Egypt in a double-header against Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying later this month.

Liverpool play at Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, trailing 5-2 after the first leg at Anfield.