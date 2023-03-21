Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Look who's back!

Michael O'Neill has returned for a second stint as manager as Northern Ireland look to qualify for Euro 2024.

But we are going way back to his first match against Norway in 2012 to give your brain a workout.

How many of O'Neill's first-ever squad can you remember? You have five minutes to name the 26 players involved.

See how you get on!