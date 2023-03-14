Last updated on .From the section Irish

Belfast teenager Moore has enjoyed a breakout season for Cliftonville

Cliftonville forward Sean Moore has been handed his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland Under-19 squad ahead of this month's Euro qualifiers.

Moore has attracted interest from both the Football Association in Ireland and Irish Football Association recently.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill last week said Moore had been selected for the NI U19 squad, adding "hopefully he takes up that invitation".

The 17-year-old was also included in a Republic U19 training camp last month.

That was after being named in Northern Ireland's U18 squad for this year's Centenary Shield in January and playing two U18 friendlies for NI in November, having previously not been selected for an U17 Euros qualification campaign.

Last week, Northern Ireland boss O'Neill said people would "question his motives" if he had selected Moore for his senior international squad.

Tom Mohan's 20-man Republic squad face Slovakia on 22 March, Estonia three days later and Greece on 28 March as they attempt to qualify for the U19 European Championship finals in Malta this summer.

"It is the first time since 2019 that an Irish men's U19 team has had the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd," said Mohan.

"I'm looking forward to bringing this exciting team to Wexford to play Slovakia, Estonia and Greece.

"They are three challenging teams and it's for us to find a way to overcome them. My staff, the players and I will embrace this challenge and can't wait to get into camp."

Republic of Ireland U19 squad

Goalkeepers: Reece Byrne (Bohemians), Owen Mason (Kettering Town, on loan from Mansfield Town)

Defenders: James Abankwah (Udinese), Sam Curtis (St. Patrick's Athletic), Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace), James Golding (Oxford United), Alex Murphy (Newcastle United), Harry Nevin (Preston North End), John Ryan (Sassuolo)

Midfielders: Justin Ferizaj (Shamrock Rovers), Oisin Gallagher (Barwell, on loan from Lincoln City), Ed McJannet (Lecce), James McManus (Bohemians), Harry Vaughan (Hull City), Rocco Vata (Celtic)

Forwards: Tommy Lonergan (St. Patrick's Athletic), Sean Moore (Cliftonville), Mark O'Mahony (Brighton & Hove Albion), Franco Umeh (Crystal Palace), Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan)