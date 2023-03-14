Close menu

Schools' Cup: Integrated College Dungannon beat St Columb's in Windsor Park decider

Dungannon celebrate after winning the match and lifting the trophy
Integrated College Dungannon had a day to remember at Windsor Park

Integrated College Dungannon won the Schools' Cup for the first time with a 2-1 win over St Columb's College in Tuesday's decider at Windsor Park.

Liam Corr opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a clever finish before Kenny Ximenes made sure of Dungannon's win halfway through the second half.

Jack McFeely added a late consolation for the Derry school in added time.

It was the first time the showpiece final has been played at the National Stadium.

