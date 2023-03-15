Rob Sinclair played more than 100 games over three seasons with Forest Green Rovers during his playing career

Real Bedford boss Rob Sinclair believes having an international fan base can only help the club as it climbs through the divisions.

The former Bedford FC were taken over by bitcoin podcaster Peter McCormack with the aim of establishing an English Football League side in the town.

They are 12 points clear at the top in South Midlands League Division One. external-link

"It's already helping now, the fact they can livestream and watch the games," Sinclair said.

The club have established fan groups across Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

"I think back to when I was in the professional game at Stevenage and Forest Green, places like that, those clubs didn't have huge international followings whereas here, even last week against Holmer Green we had 15 lads from Slovakia, travelled over, stayed for three days, Pete took them out for dinner on the Friday, they all watched the game, so it's a very unique thing," Sinclair told the BBC's Non-League Show.

"Although we might only be getting 150-200 through the gates, we might be getting 500-600-700-800 watching it on a livestream."

Real are unbeaten in their past nine league games, winning eight of them - and have scored 18 goals in the past three, including a 5-1 win against Burton Park Wanderers on Saturday.

Rugby Borough are their closest challengers, with Northampton ON Chenecks and Ampthill Town 18 points behind Real in third and fourth - but they have four and two games in hand respectively.

"I'm really pleased with how it's gone but now it's the business end, nerves can come in for certain individuals and you have to manage that because it's a big moment for a lot of players and staff - some wouldn't have been in this situation," said Sinclair, who was appointed last summer.

"You've got to use your experience to help those individuals keep winning games and hopefully that can end up with us winning promotion."

He continued: "In terms of keeping everyone focused, it's literally game by game.

"There's a lot of points to play for - but are we confident as a group, you have to be if you want to win promotions and win medals, you've got to be confident that you can do it."