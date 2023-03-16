Vincent Kompany returns to Manchester City on Saturday for an FA Cup tie being shown live on BBC One, but can the Burnley boss mastermind a shock win over his old club?

"Saturday is all about Kompany, whose Burnley team have been excellent this season, and he will get a great welcome at Etihad Stadium," said BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton. "But City manager Pep Guardiola will probably still want to smash them all the same."

Sutton, who has given his verdict on all four FA Cup quarter-final ties, is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For all of this weekend's fixtures he is up against Chris Ostler, guitarist with indie band Black Honey.

Black Honey's new album, A Fistful of Peaches, is released on Friday. Their latest single, OK, premiered as Clara Amfo's 'Hottest Record' on BBC Radio 1's Future Sounds show in February.

A Fistful of Peaches is Black Honey's third album - their second release, Written & Directed, reached number seven in 2021

Ostler grew up in Brighton in a family of Tottenham fans and his first experience of going to watch them, at the age of 10, was a pretty memorable one.

"My uncle was always telling my mum he would take me to a game, and that it would be a really quiet one," he explained.

"Then he turned up with Manchester United tickets... and it was the game [in 2001] where were 3-0 up at half-time, but lost 5-3. My mind was totally blown by the second half!"

You could argue that game encapsulates what it is like to be a Tottenham fan for most of the years that have followed, and aptly sums up what it means to be 'Spursy' - a term now used to describe a team that consistently fails to live up to expectations and crumbles when victory is in sight.

This season, after a promising opening under Antonio Conte, it seems not much has changed.

"It was our best start to the season since 1963, but we have gone downhill so quickly," Ostler added. "We are so inconsistent, and it is very, very frustrating.

"I don't really understand where we are going, because we have beaten some very good teams but it feels like we can lose to anyone.

"For example, in the past few weeks we have beaten Manchester City and Chelsea, and played really well too, but then we've lost to Sheffield United and Leicester, and we didn't turn up against AC Milan.

"Yes, we can still make the top four, but only because everyone around us is in the same boat.

"It's such a shame because I've always absolutely loved Conte and thought he was such a good appointment, but it has just not gone well for him. It looks like his time at Spurs is coming to an end, unfortunately."

FA Cup quarter-final predictions When? Gap Result Sutton Chris SATURDAY, 18 FEB Man City v Burnley 19 x-x 3-1 3-0 SUNDAY, 19 FEB Sheff Utd v Blackburn 3 x-x 1-2 2-1 Brighton v Grimsby 76 x-x 5-0 3-0 Man Utd v Fulham 6 x-x 2-1 4-1

Gap = difference in league places

There are no replays. If score is level after 90 minutes, ties will be decided by extra time, then penalties.

Manchester City against Burnley and Brighton versus Grimsby are being shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Premier League - week 27 When? Result Sutton Chris FRIDAY, 17 MARCH Nott'm Forest v Newcastle x-x 0-1 0-2 SATURDAY, 18 MARCH Aston Villa v Bournemouth x-x 2-0 2-1 Brentford v Leicester x-x 2-1 2-1 Southampton v Tottenham x-x 0-2 0-3 Wolves v Leeds x-x 1-0 1-0 Chelsea v Everton x-x 2-0 2-0 SUNDAY, 19 MARCH Arsenal v Crystal Palace x-x 2-0 3-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Key for FA Cup info boxes: PL = Premier League C = Championship L1 = League One L2 = League Two NL = non-league r = won after replay H = Home A = Away

FRIDAY, 17 MARCH

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (Premier League, 20:00 GMT)

This is such a big game, at both ends of the table.

Newcastle had lost a bit of ground in the race for the top four before they beat Wolves last weekend. They got a bit lucky, because Wolves could have had a penalty and their goalkeeper Nick Pope could have been sent off if it was given, but it was an important result for them.

Forest, meanwhile, were well beaten at Tottenham. Their performance was so disappointing, and they were very lucky to get a goal - they barely had an attack.

Steve Cooper's side rely so much on their home form because their results on the road have been terrible, but it means they are under pressure to get points here, and I think that might begin to tell.

It smells a bit like a draw to me, but Newcastle need the win and Forest can't play Chris Wood [who is on loan from the Magpies] and also have issues at the back.

Forest haven't lost at the City Ground in the league since the middle of September but I think that run ends here.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Chris Ostler's prediction: Newcastle have had a little bit of a dip but this feels like the perfect game for them to find some form again. 0-2

SATURDAY, 18 MARCH

Aston Villa v Bournemouth (Premier League, 15:00 GMT)

Bournemouth have got a fighting chance of staying up, which I didn't think was the case a few weeks ago.

They are showing some defensive resilience and January signing Dango Ouattara has made a difference to their attack - he is a ball-carrier, with plenty of pace.

The Cherries were unfortunate to lose against Arsenal before they beat Liverpool and they will give Aston Villa a test too.

Villa were a bit unconvincing in their draw with West Ham last time out, but they are at home and Ollie Watkins is in good form for them up front.

Bournemouth beat Villa on the opening day of the season, which I didn't expect, but I'm going for Unai Emery's side to get their revenge here.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Chris Ostler's prediction: Villa to edge it, just about. 2-1

Brentford v Leicester (Premier League, 15:00 GMT)

Brentford to win this, all day long.

Leicester are in a relegation battle now. They have got some talented forward players, but they leak far too many goals.

The Bees, in contrast, are well organised and streetwise. They are also ruthless from set-pieces, which is one of the areas where Leicester look vulnerable.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Chris Ostler's prediction: I'm really surprised to see Leicester doing so badly this season, while Brentford have been outstanding. 2-1

Southampton v Tottenham (Premier League, 15:00 GMT)

I had my 'worryometer' out on the Monday Night Club and I am really worried about Southampton, and not just because they don't score many goals.

Before Saints lost at home to Brentford on Wednesday, seven out of their 12 remaining games were at St Mary's Stadium.

It's now six out of 11, which would usually be good news for a struggling side, but not for Ruben Selles' side - they have picked up more points on the road [13 from 14 games] than they have at home [nine from 13] this season.

I also said on the Monday Night Club that Antonio Conte needs to sort out his future and let Spurs know if he won't be there next season,

We have all seen how patchy his side have become this season, especially since the World Cup, where they go on little runs of wins or defeats.

They overpowered Nottingham Forest last week and it feels like it might be the same story here.

Harry Kane always enjoys playing Southampton - he has scored 11 goals and made eight assists against them for Spurs in 15 games - and I would not be surprised to see him get on the scoresheet again.

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Chris Ostler's prediction: I could never go against my team no matter how badly we were doing, but we come into this off the back of a good win over Forest. We need goals. and we need momentum. 0-3

Ostler's favourite Tottenham players: I was always a massive Teddy Sheringham fan back in the day. Darren Anderton and David Ginola too, when I was growing up. When I got a bit older, Luka Modric and Gareth Bale were amazing - that was my era really, when I was in my late teens and really into it. And then the Mauricio Pochettino era was unforgettable, with Dele Alli in his prime and I loved Christian Eriksen too. We were such a great team to watch.

Would he want Pochettino back if Conte leaves? I want nothing more than for things to work out for Conte with us, but I do think we do have to consider what happens if he goes, which is weird. Part of me thinks make the change now and make the reset ahead of next season but it looks like we are going to stick with him, unless we get some really bad results - and I do have faith in him to bring home a top-four place.

After that? I absolutely adore Poch, and he is my favourite manager that Tottenham have had. One day, I think he will come back, and I would absolutely love that, but part of me feels it is maybe too early for him to return - it has only been three and a half years since he left [in November 2019] and I don't think there has been enough of a reset yet.

Wolves v Leeds (Premier League, 15:00 GMT)

There were lots of goals the last time these two teams met at Molineux, at the end of last season. I don't see it being quite as thrilling this time, but there is a lot at stake.

It feels like I say every week with these predictions that Leeds have got some very talented players, but they don't take their chances. I worry about them too.

Wolves don't score many goals either but I thought they deserved to get something from their trip to Newcastle last week, and I can see them nicking this one at home.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Chris Ostler's prediction: This is going to be close, and neither team scores many. 1-0

Chelsea v Everton (Premier League, 17:30 GMT)

Chelsea seem to be finding a bit of form, at last. Wouldn't it be something if they won the Champions League under Graham Potter, after such a difficult start for him at Stamford Bridge?

First things first, though, they should take three points on Saturday.

Everton are another team who are decent at home but dreadful away. They have a really tough run-in, by the way, so their form on the road will have to improve at some point if they are going to stay out of the bottom three.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Chris Ostler's prediction: Everton will give everything, but I can't see them stopping Chelsea. 2-0

Man City v Burnley (FA Cup quarter-final, 17:45 GMT)

Premier League (2nd) v Championship (1st) Who did they beat? 5R: Bristol C (C) A 5R: Fleetwood (L1) H 4R: Arsenal (PL) H 4R: Ipswich (L1) Hr 3R: Chelsea (PL) H 3R: Bournemouth (PL) A

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does not mess around in the FA Cup so you know they will field a strong team here.

Burnley are 13 points clear at the top of the Championship but they don't just get results, they also play a really good brand of football.

They will make it quite an open game, but City should have too much for them.

Sutton's prediction: 3-1

Chris Ostler's prediction: Kompany has really impressed me with what he's done with Burnley this season, but I only see this tie going one way. City to win it comfortably. 3-0

SUNDAY, 19 MARCH

Sheffield United v Blackburn (FA Cup quarter-final, 12:00)

Championship (2nd) v Championship (5th) Who did they beat? 5R: Tottenham (PL) H 5R: Leicester (PL) A 4R: Wrexham (NL) Hr 4R: Birmingham (C) Ar 3R: Millwall (C) A 3R: Norwich (C) A

I read a really good interview with Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson this week, where he was talking about getting his players to do their own analysis in front of the team after games.

He has done an unbelievable job at at Ewood Park, and they are looking good for a place in the Championship play-offs.

Rovers beat Sheffield United at the start of March, just after they went to Leicester and knocked them out of the FA Cup.

The Blades are chasing automatic promotion under Paul Heckingbottom and are clearly a very good team too.

They won at Sunderland on Wednesday and also knocked a Premier League team, Tottenham, out in the last round - but they have been a little inconsistent recently.

It is going to be close, but I am going to back my old club to edge it - and finally make it to the new Wembley for the first time.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Chris Ostler's prediction: Sheffield United played well against us and being at home again will help them here. 2-1

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (Premier League, 14:00 GMT)

On paper you might look at this and think a straightforward home win but it rarely works out that way when Arsenal play Palace.

The Eagles have not been beaten at the Emirates on any of their past four visits, drawing three and winning one.

Palace are on a long winless run and have not even managed a shot on target for a while but I am not so worried about them going down.

They still have to play all eight of the teams below them in the table, and they picked up 16 points out of a possible 24 against them earlier in the season.

The question here is whether Palace can hold out and they showed against Manchester City last weekend that they are not easy to break down - it took until the 78th minute for City to score with a penalty.

So, it is not going to be easy for the Gunners - they will have to watch out for counter-attacks too - but I am still expecting them to win.

Their focus has to be on this game, rather than the Europa League. Usually I'd advocate going for every competition but not now, with the finish line of the title race in sight.

I will be watching Thursday's game with Sporting Lisbon with great interest because an injury to Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli could be very costly. I just don't think it's worth the risk.

Win this, and Arsenal go into April eight points clear with 10 games to go. That would be enormous for them as they go into the home straight, and I think at least one of their players will step up again to make sure it happens.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Chris Ostler's prediction: I'm a huge Vieira fan all of a sudden! Every ounce of my body wants to say a Palace win, but that's not going to happen. Mikel Arteta has done an incredible job at Arsenal by the way - they are young, hungry, playing good football and they don't seem to be scared of the position they are in. It actually remind me of Spurs in the early days under Pochettino - they are doing what we should have done, and that's why it hurts even more. 3-1

Brighton v Grimsby (FA Cup quarter-final, 14:15)

Premier League (7th) v League Two (15th) Who did they beat? 5R: Stoke (C) A 5R: Southampton (PL) A 4R: Liverpool (PL) H 4R: Luton (C) Hr 3R: Middlesbrough (C) A 3R: Burton (L1) H 2R: Cambridge Utd (L1) A 1R: Plymouth (L1) H

Grimsby have got great memories of their last trip to the south coast and their brilliant win over Southampton in round five, but I don't see another shock happening here.

Unlike Saints, Brighton are going extremely well in the league and the upcoming international break means they don't have to worry about resting players this weekend.

The Seagulls are going to win and I think we might see a few goals, but let's give full credit to Grimsby for getting this far because they have had a great run. I wrote them off before they played Luton in the fourth round, and they proved me wrong.

Sutton's prediction: 5-0

Chris Ostler's prediction: Grimsby's win over Southampton was amazing - you love to see that kind of shock, unless you are on the wrong end of it. But I am a Brighton boy, born and bred, so they are my second team behind Spurs. They are having a great season. Like a lot of people, I thought their results might tail off when Graham Potter went to Chelsea, but Roberto de Zerbi has done amazing and they have gone from strength to strength. 3-0

Man Utd v Fulham (FA Cup quarter-final, 16:30)

Premier League (3rd) v Premier League (9th) Who did they beat? 5R: West Ham (PL) H 5R: Leeds (PL) H 4R: Reading (C) H 4R: Sunderland (C) Ar 3R: Everton (PL) H 3R: Hull City (C) A

Manchester United just seem to be having a little blip in the Premier League and Casemiro's suspension - he starts a four-game ban after being sent off against Southampton - worries me a bit.

But Fulham come into this game after a couple of disappointing results too - Arsenal absolutely wiped the floor with them last weekend, and they might be running out of steam.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Chris Ostler's prediction: I am going with United to win, and win big. I feel like they might have a point to prove. 4-1

Chris Sutton and Chris Ostler were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How is Sutton doing in the FA Cup?

In the fifth round, Sutton correctly backed six of the eight teams who progressed to the quarter-finals, one more than you lot managed with your predictions.

He also beat Adele Nicoll and Paul Olima from BBC Three reality show Go Hard or Go Home - Nicoll was right about five of the ties, while Olima correctly called three of them.

In the FA Cup third round, Sutton correctly predicted the winners of 19 of the 32 ties, and in the fourth round he managed 12 from 16, meaning he has a 66% success rate from the 56 games played so far.

How did Sutton do last week?

From last weekend's Premier League fixtures, Sutton got six correct results from 10 matches, with two exact scores, giving him a total of 120 points.

He beat Stereophonics guitarist Adam Zindani, who got three correct results with no exact scores, giving him a total of 30 points.

Sutton also made predictions for the two rearranged Premier League games played on Wednesday.

Brentford's 2-0 win over Southampton earned him and his guest from week seven, Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce, 10 points. With four of the 10 matches from that set of fixtures still to be played, Bruce leads 110-30.

Brighton's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace saw Chris pick up 10 more points but his guest from week eight, Editors bassist Russell Leetch, had backed Palace to win. With just one more game to be played from that week - Chelsea versus Liverpool - Leetch leads 70-50.

Guest leaderboard Gaz Coombes 120 Ben Bruce of Asking Alexandria, Ali Bruce-Ball, Modernlove drummer Cian McCluskey 110 Liam Fray of The Courteeners 100 Chris Sutton (average after 26 weeks) 73 Ian Broudie, GK from Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Corey Deshon, Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno, Editors bassist Russell Leetch, Aaron Moorhead, Phoenix singer Thomas Mars 70 AntsLive, Ross MacDonald from The 1975, Ryan Porteous 60 Justin Benson, Al Greenwood from Sports Team, Dapz on the Map, Chesney Hawkes, Ronnie Huxford from Those Damn Crows, Maulo 50 Blake Bowman, Tom from Dry Cleaning 40 Jessica McHale, Olivia Chomczuk, Casper van Dien, Oli Shasha from FEET, Stereophonics guitarist Adam Zindani 30 Juice Menace, DJ Schak, Patrick Whelan 20

Total scores after week 26 Chris Sutton 1,910 Guests 1,700

Sutton v guests P26 W17 D0 L9

How did you get on?

Only 8% of you thought Bournemouth would beat Liverpool, while 10% correctly called Southampton's draw with Manchester United.

You still got six results right though, including West Ham's draw with Aston Villa.

You vs Chris & the guests - week 26 Position Correct results =1. Chris 6/10 =1. You 6/10 3. Guest 3/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.