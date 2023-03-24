Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Euro 2024 qualifying: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 14:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland

Scotland's men play their first match of the year in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus on Saturday and we asked BBC Sport website users who should start.

The most popular formation, with more than 30%, was 4-3-3.

Angus Gunn is the top choice in goal, preferred to fellow uncapped keepers Zander Clark and Liam Kelly.

Aaron Hickey, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson make up the back four.

Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay and John McGinn form a familiar midfield with Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams in attack.