Watch: Purkis strikes late as Glens climb to fourth in Premiership table

Glentoran moved up two places in the Premiership table after a last-gasp 1-0 win over Ballymena United at the Oval.

Danny Purkis scored the decisive goal with just two minutes left as the east Belfast side moved above Coleraine and Crusaders into fourth position.

It was an important victory for Glentoran in their pursuit of European football after the setback of their weekend home defeat by Glenavon.

Ballymena have now gone 10 league games without a win.

Despite a resolute defensive display, the Sky Blues remain ninth in the table.

Glentoran dominated the early exchanges with Conor McMenamin firing narrowly past the post, while an Aidan Wilson downward header was saved by United keeper Jordan Williamson.

Ballymena missed a great opening on 23 minutes when Kenny Kane's cross was half-cleared by Rhys Marshall as far as David McDaid but the striker sliced his effort wide.

At the other end, Purkis' first-time volley from Niall McGinn's cross shaved the top of the Ballymena crossbar.

Glentoran spurned a glorious opening on the hour mark when Purkis headed McMenamin's cross back across the face of goal but James Singleton was unable to force it home from a couple of yards out.

Just as it looked as though the game might peter out into a scoreless stalemate, Glentoran struck the decisive blow two minutes from time.

Substitute Shay McCartan threaded a pass through the Ballymena defence for Purkis to force a shot past Williamson.

The Ballymena keeper denied Glentoran a second goal deep in stoppage time when he kept out McMenamin's low shot with an outstretched leg.

Conor McMenaimin and Ross Redman in action at the Oval

What the managers said

Glentoran manager Rodney McAree: "It was good to get over the line eventually. It wasn't the greatest performance but we persevered.

"In the first half we could have moved things a little bit quicker and in the second we showed a little bit more intensity.

"I thought we did enough to win the game and I congratulate the players in terms of their effort to keep going and the character they showed.

"I've questioned the players' character, whether they are strong enough - we needed an ugly 1-0 win to prove that we can ground out a result."

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey: "I thought we were more than worthy of a draw tonight and on another evening we could have won the game.

"The players gave absolutely everything and we were well in the game. We did fantastically well, were disciplined, worked hard and passed the ball well."