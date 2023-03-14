Close menu
Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
FC PortoFC Porto0Inter MilanInter Milan0

Porto 0-0 Inter Milan (0-1 on agg): Italian side move into Champions League quarter-finals

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Edin Dzeko has a shot for Inter Milan against Porto
Inter Milan won the European Cup in 1964 and 1965 and the Champions League in 2010

Inter Milan moved into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2011 as they eliminated Porto in their last-16 tie.

The Italian side won 1-0 in the first leg at the San Siro and were able to frustrate their opponents in Portugal.

In a frantic finish, Mehdi Taremi hit the post and then the crossbar in injury time for Porto, who also had Brazilian winger Pepe sent off.

Away goalkeeper Andre Onana also made a number of key saves as Inter held on.

Porto, second in the Primeira Liga, were without 40-year-old Portugal defender Pepe, a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, while midfielder Otavio was suspended after his red card for two bookable offences in the first leg.

The hosts had the best chances in the first half but Onana made a fine save to keep out Mateus Uribe's 25-yard strike.

Taremi also curled a shot wide, Evanilson saw his effort blocked by Federico Dimarco's excellent sliding challenge and Stephen Eustaquio was unable to get a touch on an inviting low cross.

Porto fans spell out the words FC Porto before their game against Inter Milan
Porto fans produced this impressive Tifo before the game, but the home supporters could not inspire their team to victory

Uribe fired a volley over in the second half, Onana denied Marko Grujic and Inter's Denzel Dumfries cleared a shot off the line but the home side could not make the breakthrough as Inter defended excellently.

Edin Dzeko had the visitors' best opportunity with a low, angled strike but was denied by home goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Inter, three-time European champions, join city rivals AC Milan in Friday's quarter-final draw, which takes place at 11:00 GMT at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea and Manchester City are also in the last eight.

Serie A leaders Napoli, 18 points clear of Inter, could become the third Italian side through as they hold a 2-0 advantage over Eintracht Frankfurt before Wednesday's second leg, while Real Madrid lead 5-2 against Liverpool after their first-leg victory at Anfield.

Inter's last appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals came 12 years ago when they lost 7-3 on aggregate to German side Schalke.

Line-ups

FC Porto

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Diogo Costa
  • 11Aquino CossaBooked at 90mins
  • 2Cardoso
  • 5Marcano
  • 12SanusiSubstituted forWendellat 85'minutes
  • 16Grujic
  • 8UribeSubstituted forNamasoat 85'minutes
  • 30de Lima BarbosaSubstituted forMartínezat 71'minutes
  • 46EustáquioSubstituted forRusso Francoat 71'minutes
  • 13Rodrigues do Nascimento Galeno
  • 9Taremi

Substitutes

  • 4Mota Veiga Teixeira Carmo
  • 7Fonseca de Souza
  • 14Morais Ramos
  • 17Fernandes da Conceição
  • 19Namaso
  • 20Russo Franco
  • 22Wendell
  • 29Martínez
  • 67Cardoso Sousa
  • 70Albuquerque Borges
  • 87Pereira Folha
  • 94Portugal Lima

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Onana
  • 36DarmianBooked at 33minsSubstituted forSkriniarat 80'minutes
  • 15AcerbiBooked at 90mins
  • 95BastoniSubstituted forde Vrijat 74'minutes
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forBrozovicat 80'minutes
  • 20Çalhanoglu
  • 22Mkhitaryan
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 70'minutes
  • 10La Martínez
  • 9DzekoBooked at 69minsSubstituted forLukakuat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 11Correa
  • 12Bellanova
  • 14Asllani
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 37Skriniar
  • 45Carboni
  • 77Brozovic
  • 90Lukaku
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak
Attendance:
48,015

Match Stats

Home TeamFC PortoAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home21
Away11
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Porto 0, Inter Milan 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Porto 0, Inter Milan 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by André Franco.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Fábio Cardoso (FC Porto).

  5. Post update

    Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Pepê Aquino (FC Porto) for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Pepê Aquino (FC Porto).

  8. Post update

    Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Wendell (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Offside, FC Porto. Marko Grujic tries a through ball, but Mehdi Taremi is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Marko Grujic (FC Porto) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Galeno with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iván Marcano with a headed pass.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Iván Marcano (FC Porto) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Martínez.

  15. Post update

    Wendell (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toni Martínez (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iván Marcano with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Denzel Dumfries.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Inter Milan. Hakan Çalhanoglu tries a through ball, but Danilo D'Ambrosio is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Namaso (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fábio Cardoso with a cross.

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by Rustyliver, today at 23:16

    And they won't progress beyond the QF.

  • Comment posted by NatalieCarb, today at 23:08

    Well done Inter! Free Gary Linekar

  • Comment posted by mcr, today at 22:56

    The Italian art of defending in the modern game is a joy to behold. Yes goals bring excitement but putting bodies on the line time and time again, combined with timing tackles perfectly, truly is a different gravy.

    Not everyone's cup of tea but it's very admirable.

    • Reply posted by steve clark, today at 23:11

      steve clark replied:
      Agreed. Good defending is just as much a skill as fancy attack play.

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 22:55

    Inter rail Porto in

  • Comment posted by Selim , today at 22:53

    Internet were all about containment, 1 nil up on the first leg so they were only concerned not conceding and defending at all costs. That I’m sorry to say is what this game was about - football be damned indeed!

  • Comment posted by Bolton of Yorkshire, today at 22:33

    Inter the quarter finals

  • Comment posted by bushwacker, today at 22:30

    21 shots and no goal?!!
    Unfortunate.

  • Comment posted by bob shankly, today at 22:28

    Come on Real Madrid !

    • Reply posted by stephen, today at 22:46

      stephen replied:
      Why ?

  • Comment posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 22:20

    Great result…get inter them!

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 22:20

    That number 94 for Porto has a terrific name. I wonder what nationality he is.

    • Reply posted by tomski144, today at 22:41

      tomski144 replied:
      Funnily enough he’s Brazilian not Portuguese 😂

  • Comment posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 22:20

    Happy to see a proper club go through tonight, Inter obviously, not Man City

    • Reply posted by JT13, today at 22:23

      JT13 replied:
      Was going to make the same comment but you beat me to it. I feel like I enjoyed the 0-0 competitive game more than the 6-0 no contest. Always enjoy Italian football and hope both Milan clubs go far!

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 22:20

    had to defend for 97 minutes. maybe a little luck at the end but thats what it takes in the knock out stages. forza inter!

  • Comment posted by ME WANTS FREE COUNCIL HOUSE TOO, today at 22:20

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

  • Comment posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 22:19

    Let’s hope 1 of the Italian trio put Man City out, do us all a favour

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 22:17

    We could have a Milan derby in the quarter finals, that would be incredible

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 22:14

    Both Milan clubs in the quarter finals, and Napoli are one step into that stage as well. I have said for a couple of seasons that Serie A is on the up and I do believe it is rapidly improving. Even though the title race is a foregone conclusion this season their teams look good in Europe

    • Reply posted by TheCodFan, today at 22:31

      TheCodFan replied:
      Not forgetting Roma winning the inaugural Conference league last season as well. Juventus’ dominance really did hinder that league for a few seasons but it’s definitely back on the up now.

  • Comment posted by Eloy, today at 22:09

    The Portuguese are out. Simply GREAT.

  • Comment posted by U17526287, today at 22:07

    Poor finishing from Porto but Inter! Great job with the defending and congrats on the QF. The Champions League Group of Death (Group C) has 2 teams in the QF now. Good thing is that you might get a favourable draw and thanks to that, you might get to a semi-final. From a neutral, Forza Inter, Forza Azzuroneri.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli65012061415
2Liverpool65011761115
3Ajax62041116-56
4Rangers6006222-200

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6402127512
2Club Bruges632174311
3B Leverkusen612348-45
4Atl Madrid612359-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66001821618
2Inter Milan6312107310
3Barcelona6213121207
4Viktoria Plzen6006524-190

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham632186211
2Frankfurt631278-110
3Sporting621389-17
4Marseille62048806

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6411104613
2AC Milan6312127510
3RB Salzburg613259-46
4Dinamo Zagreb6114411-74

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6411156913
2RB Leipzig6402139412
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132810-26
4Celtic6024415-112

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64201421214
2B Dortmund623110559
3Sevilla6123612-65
4FC Copenhagen6033112-113

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica6420167914
2PSG6420167914
3Juventus6105913-43
4Maccabi Haifa6105721-143
View full Champions League tables

