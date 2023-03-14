Match ends, FC Porto 0, Inter Milan 0.
Inter Milan moved into the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2011 as they eliminated Porto in their last-16 tie.
The Italian side won 1-0 in the first leg at the San Siro and were able to frustrate their opponents in Portugal.
In a frantic finish, Mehdi Taremi hit the post and then the crossbar in injury time for Porto, who also had Brazilian winger Pepe sent off.
Away goalkeeper Andre Onana also made a number of key saves as Inter held on.
Porto, second in the Primeira Liga, were without 40-year-old Portugal defender Pepe, a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, while midfielder Otavio was suspended after his red card for two bookable offences in the first leg.
The hosts had the best chances in the first half but Onana made a fine save to keep out Mateus Uribe's 25-yard strike.
Taremi also curled a shot wide, Evanilson saw his effort blocked by Federico Dimarco's excellent sliding challenge and Stephen Eustaquio was unable to get a touch on an inviting low cross.
Uribe fired a volley over in the second half, Onana denied Marko Grujic and Inter's Denzel Dumfries cleared a shot off the line but the home side could not make the breakthrough as Inter defended excellently.
Edin Dzeko had the visitors' best opportunity with a low, angled strike but was denied by home goalkeeper Diogo Costa.
Inter, three-time European champions, join city rivals AC Milan in Friday's quarter-final draw, which takes place at 11:00 GMT at Uefa's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea and Manchester City are also in the last eight.
Serie A leaders Napoli, 18 points clear of Inter, could become the third Italian side through as they hold a 2-0 advantage over Eintracht Frankfurt before Wednesday's second leg, while Real Madrid lead 5-2 against Liverpool after their first-leg victory at Anfield.
Inter's last appearance in the Champions League quarter-finals came 12 years ago when they lost 7-3 on aggregate to German side Schalke.
Line-ups
FC Porto
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99Diogo Costa
- 11Aquino CossaBooked at 90mins
- 2Cardoso
- 5Marcano
- 12SanusiSubstituted forWendellat 85'minutes
- 16Grujic
- 8UribeSubstituted forNamasoat 85'minutes
- 30de Lima BarbosaSubstituted forMartínezat 71'minutes
- 46EustáquioSubstituted forRusso Francoat 71'minutes
- 13Rodrigues do Nascimento Galeno
- 9Taremi
Substitutes
- 4Mota Veiga Teixeira Carmo
- 7Fonseca de Souza
- 14Morais Ramos
- 17Fernandes da Conceição
- 19Namaso
- 20Russo Franco
- 22Wendell
- 29Martínez
- 67Cardoso Sousa
- 70Albuquerque Borges
- 87Pereira Folha
- 94Portugal Lima
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Onana
- 36DarmianBooked at 33minsSubstituted forSkriniarat 80'minutes
- 15AcerbiBooked at 90mins
- 95BastoniSubstituted forde Vrijat 74'minutes
- 2Dumfries
- 23BarellaSubstituted forBrozovicat 80'minutes
- 20Çalhanoglu
- 22Mkhitaryan
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 70'minutes
- 10La Martínez
- 9DzekoBooked at 69minsSubstituted forLukakuat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Handanovic
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 11Correa
- 12Bellanova
- 14Asllani
- 21Cordaz
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 37Skriniar
- 45Carboni
- 77Brozovic
- 90Lukaku
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
- Attendance:
- 48,015
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Porto 0, Inter Milan 0.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by André Franco.
Post update
Foul by Fábio Cardoso (FC Porto).
Post update
Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Pepê Aquino (FC Porto) for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Pepê Aquino (FC Porto).
Post update
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Wendell (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).
Post update
Offside, FC Porto. Marko Grujic tries a through ball, but Mehdi Taremi is caught offside.
Post update
Marko Grujic (FC Porto) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Galeno with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mehdi Taremi (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iván Marcano with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Iván Marcano (FC Porto) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Martínez.
Post update
Wendell (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Inter Milan).
Post update
Attempt missed. Toni Martínez (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Iván Marcano with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Denzel Dumfries.
Post update
Offside, Inter Milan. Hakan Çalhanoglu tries a through ball, but Danilo D'Ambrosio is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Namaso (FC Porto) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Fábio Cardoso with a cross.
