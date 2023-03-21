Roma Femminile v Barcelona Femenino

Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Carina Wenninger.
Line-ups
Roma Femminile
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Ceasar
- 13Bartoli
- 23Wenninger
- 32Linari
- 2Minami
- 15Serturini
- 20Greggi
- 10Giugliano
- 7Alves da Silva
- 9GiacintiBooked at 34mins
- 11Haavi
Substitutes
- 3Di Guglielmo
- 5Cinotti
- 6Landström
- 14Losada
- 16Ciccotti
- 18Glionna
- 19Selerud
- 27Kollmats
- 28Petrara
- 52Merolla
- 53Bruni
- 87Öhrström
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Paños
- 15Bronze
- 2ParedesBooked at 37mins
- 4León Cebrián
- 16Rolfö
- 14Bonmatí
- 21Walsh
- 12Guijarro Gutiérrez
- 10Hansen
- 20Oshoala
- 17Paralluelo
Substitutes
- 3Codina
- 5Fernández Velasco
- 7Crnogorcevic
- 8Torrejón
- 13Coll Lluch
- 18da Silva Ferreira
- 19Vilamala
- 22Rábano
- 23Engen
- 24Font Oliveras
- 25Ramírez
- 30López Serrano
- Referee:
- Iuliana Elena Demetrescu
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Hansen.
Foul by Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino).
Camelia Ceasar (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Annamaria Serturini (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Camelia Ceasar.
Attempt saved. Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Offside, Roma Femminile. Annamaria Serturini tries a through ball, but Valentina Giacinti is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Roma Femminile 0, Barcelona Femenino 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Roma Femminile 0, Barcelona Femenino 1.
Attempt missed. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Salma Paralluelo.
Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Fridolina Rolfö tries a through ball, but Salma Paralluelo is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Elena Linari.
Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keira Walsh.
Booking
Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Andressa Alves (Roma Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Valentina Giacinti (Roma Femminile) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Roma Femminile 0, Barcelona Femenino 1. Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patri Guijarro.