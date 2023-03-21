Close menu
Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 1st Leg
FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies1Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0

Bayern Munich 1-0 Arsenal: Gunners trail Champions League quarter-final

By Emma SandersBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bayern celebrate
Bayern Munich's Lea Schuller scored her 14th goal of the season

Arsenal will need to come from behind to progress to the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League after losing the first leg of their tie with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

Lea Schuller's powerful 39th-minute header gave Bayern the advantage on a frustrating evening for the Gunners.

Jonas Eidevall's side, chasing a first semi-final spot in a decade, came close to an equaliser on several occasions.

Schuller was a standout performer, also chipping just wide in the first half.

Bayern's top scorer beat Laura Wienroither at the back post and thumped her header past Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger as the hosts took advantage of their growing pressure in the first half.

Further opportunities fell to England international Georgia Stanway, who struck wide from long range for Bayern, while Arsenal's best chance came when Caitlin Foord curled an effort onto the post just after half-time.

Australian Foord was Arsenal's biggest threat on the night, testing goalkeeper Maria Luisa Grohs twice later in the second half before Stina Blackstenius' looping header and Leah Williamson's strike were both desperately cleared off the goalline by Bayern.

Arsenal had several appeals for a penalty waved away as Foord's shot in the first half might have hit a hand, Rafaelle Souza's shirt might have been pulled back during Blackstenius' chance and there appeared to be a deliberate pass back to the goalkeeper after Williamson's shot was cleared.

The Gunners have fallen at the quarter-final stage in their past three European campaigns but will hope to avoid the same outcome in the second leg at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, 29 March (kick-off 20:00 BST).

Bayern last reached the semi-finals in 2020-21 before losing 5-3 to Chelsea.

"From a performance perspective, the players were brilliant, brave and good on the ball," said Arsenal boss Eidevall.

"They displayed Arsenal in a really good way in the second half. We will try to do everything in our power to turn this around next week."

Missed chances as Bayern hold on

Despite dropping out of a Champions League qualification spot in the Women's Super League table in recent weeks, Arsenal had momentum going into this tie, impressing in the group stages and having won the League Cup earlier this month.

A 5-1 win over eight-time winners Lyon was the highlight for Eidevall's side, who topped Group C with four victories, while Bayern finished behind Barcelona on goal difference, having won all but one of their matches.

The Gunners started on the front foot but were sloppy as Blackstenius and Frida Maanum squandered chances.

Bayern began to put pressure on Arsenal's defence with Schuller's movement causing problems and she should have made it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time when she chipped a shot inches wide.

But Arsenal were comfortably the better side in the second half as they chased an equaliser - Bayern only coming close again in the final minutes when goalkeeper Zinsberger pulled off an impressive double save to deny Maximiliane Rall.

With a potential league decider against rivals Wolfsburg to come at the weekend, Bayern brought off key players Stanway, captain Lina Magull and goalscorer Schuller before full-time - the latter having picked up a knock - but were able to hold on impressively against a determined Arsenal late on.

Arsenal will take encouragement from the number of chances they created in the second half but on too many occasions already this season their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal has proven costly and they will need to avoid the same at Emirates Stadium next week.

Line-ups

FC Bayern München Ladies

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Grohs
  • 8Rall
  • 4Viggósdóttir
  • 3Kumagai
  • 6Hansen
  • 25Zadrazil
  • 31StanwaySubstituted forBragstadat 90+1'minutes
  • 12LohmannBooked at 80mins
  • 16MagullSubstituted forKettat 85'minutes
  • 17Bühl
  • 11SchüllerSubstituted forDamnjanovicat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Benkarth
  • 9Damnjanovic
  • 14Bragstad
  • 20Kett
  • 23Vilhjálmsdóttir
  • 27Laurent
  • 30Simon
  • 34Ernst
  • 35Landenberger
  • 36Gloning
  • 37Rudelic
  • 44Rúnarsdóttir

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 26WienroitherSubstituted forPelovaat 60'minutes
  • 6Williamson
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 16Maritz
  • 15McCabe
  • 10Little
  • 13Wälti
  • 12Maanum
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forKühlat 81'minutes
  • 19FoordBooked at 49mins

Substitutes

  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 14D'Angelo
  • 17Hurtig
  • 18Marckese
  • 21Pelova
  • 22Kühl
  • 59Agyemang
Referee:
Ivana Projkovska
Attendance:
20,000

Match Stats

Home TeamFC Bayern München LadiesAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home16
Away25
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Bayern München Ladies 1, Arsenal Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Bayern München Ladies 1, Arsenal Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Klara Bühl (FC Bayern München Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jovana Damnjanovic.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München Ladies. Emilie Bragstad replaces Georgia Stanway.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jovana Damnjanovic (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  7. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Maximiliane Rall (FC Bayern München Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jovana Damnjanovic.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München Ladies. Franziska Kett replaces Lina Magull.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Kathrine Kühl replaces Stina Blackstenius.

  13. Booking

    Sydney Lohmann (FC Bayern München Ladies) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sydney Lohmann (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  15. Post update

    Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München Ladies. Jovana Damnjanovic replaces Lea Schüller because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frida Maanum.

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Lea Schüller (FC Bayern München Ladies).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women65101911816
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines6312115610
3Real Madrid Femenino62229638
4Vllaznia Femra6006128-270

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies64201951414
2Roma Femminile6411168813
3St. Pölten Women6114722-154
4Slavia Prague Women602418-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women64111951413
2Lyon Féminines6321106411
3Juventus Femminile62319369
4Zürich Women6006226-240

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino65012962315
2FC Bayern München Ladies6501147715
3Benfica Women6204821-136
4Rosengård Women6006320-170
View full Women's Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport