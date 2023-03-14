Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Doak faced Rangers in the Youth League earlier this season

Scotland Under-21 winger Ben Doak will be "closely monitored" by Liverpool after being forced off following a clash of heads in the Youth League quarter-final at Sporting Lisbon.

Doak, from Dalry in Ayrshire, left the field after only eight minutes.

The 17-year-old clashed heads with defender Joao Muniz and after lengthy treatment was unable to play on.

"Ben is OK. He couldn't continue but our medical staff got to him quickly," said Under-19 manager Barry Lewtas.

"He was on the pitch at the end with the lads and we will keep him closely monitored."

Doak, who was named in the Scotland Under-21 squad for friendlies with Sweden and Wales last week, has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Anfield.

He joined Liverpool from Celtic last summer and became the sixth-youngest player to play for the club when he came on as a substitute against Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

The right-winger signed his first professional contract with Liverpool five days after making his first-team debut.

Rodrigo Ribeiro got the winner as Liverpool Under-19s lost 1-0 to Sporting.