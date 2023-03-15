Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal ended a four-year wait for silverware by beating Chelsea in the League Cup final

Arsenal's Leah Williamson wants their Continental League Cup win to inspire a Champions League qualification drive.

They beat Women's Super League leaders Chelsea in the final on 5 March.

The Gunners remain three points behind Manchester United and Manchester City in the race for European football next season, but have a game in hand.

"Winning teams are about finding a way and getting back to their best, and in the League Cup final you saw that," Williamson told BBC Radio London.

"Hopefully that has put us in good stead for the rest of the year."

The League Cup victory was the first piece of silverware won by Arsenal's women in four years and 25-year-old centre-back Williamson, who captained England to Euro 2022 glory, says it has been a long wait.

"We had a bit of a rough time with injuries at the wrong time, took our foot off the gas a little bit and didn't put ourselves in a great position in the league," she added.

"It's not what we are used to and not good enough. You can't win the next trophy until you've won the first and four years is way too long, so it felt good."

Arsenal next face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on 21 March, before travelling to north London rivals Tottenham.