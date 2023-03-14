James Gibbons: Bristol Rovers defender fined and suspended for two games
Bristol Rovers defender James Gibbons has been given a two-match suspension by the Football Association for improper conduct during his team's 2-0 defeat by MK Dons.
Gibbons was charged for unspecified incidents during the 23rd and 53rd minutes of the game on 4 February.
The 24-year-old challenged the decision but a board dismissed his appeal.
He has also been fined £2,000 and will miss the club's League One matches at home to Wycombe and Portsmouth.