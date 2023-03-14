Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

James Gibbons has been booked just twice in 29 appearances for Bristol Rovers this season

Bristol Rovers defender James Gibbons has been given a two-match suspension by the Football Association for improper conduct during his team's 2-0 defeat by MK Dons.

Gibbons was charged for unspecified incidents during the 23rd and 53rd minutes of the game on 4 February.

The 24-year-old challenged the decision but a board dismissed his appeal.

He has also been fined £2,000 and will miss the club's League One matches at home to Wycombe and Portsmouth.