Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lewes currently sit seventh in the Women's Championship

Women's FA Cup quarter-final - Lewes v Manchester United Venue : The Dripping Pan Date : Sunday, 19 March Time : 12:30 GMT Coverage : Watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary n BBC Sport website & app

Championship club Lewes have called for equal prize money in the men's and women's FA Cups.

Lewes, who face Manchester United live on the BBC in the women's quarter-finals on Sunday, have earned £45,000 from winning three games.

By comparison, clubs who enter in the third round of the men's FA Cup will receive £450,000.

"We are proud to drive the game forward, but we ask for fair reward," Lewes' players said in an open letter.

The letter, published on Tuesday, is addressed to former England international Karen Carney, who is leading the government's future of women's football review.

It says equal prize money would be "transformative" for women's football and allow for great equality of wages, facilities and equipment, as well as helping pay for medical care, staffing and travel costs.

The discussion over equal FA Cup prize money has been a long-running topic, and the Football Association raised the money earned for the women's tournament in March last year for this season, from £428,915 to just under £3m.

However, the men's prize pot also rose - from £15.9m to £19.8m - meaning the gap is wider than before.

Lewes, who became the first club in the world to assign equal playing budgets for its men's and women's teams, said that was "concerning" and called on Carney and the FA to introduce equal prize money.

"Every season, female players up and down the football pyramid invest more time and personal resources into football," the open letter reads.

"These are the demands of the growing games which are reflected in the constantly improving standard and product of women's football.

"Karen, your review has the power to positively change women's football for our generation and the next. Therefore, we ask that your recommendations address the gender inequality in English football's greatest prize."

BBC Sport has contacted the FA for comment.