Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

John Buckley (right) limped off after 59 minutes of Blackburn Rovers' Championship defeat by Stoke City

Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Buckley will miss the rest of the season having picked up a knee injury in Friday's defeat by Stoke City.

The 23-year-old sustained ligament damage and will be on the sidelines for between 10 to 12 weeks, the club said.

"We're very disappointed because he's had an excellent 2023, he's worked hard and developed how we want to play," boss Jon Dahl Tomasson said. external-link

"He deserved more after working so hard to get back in the team."

Buckley started in Friday's defeat - which saw Blackburn lose ground in their pursuit of automatic promotion from the Championship - but was forced off just before the hour mark.

He has made 28 appearances for the club in all competitions so far this season.