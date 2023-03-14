Cardiff City have enjoyed an upturn in form under Sabri Lamouchi, winning three of their last five Championship games

Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi has told his players there is no point being in denial about their Championship relegation fight.

They go into Wednesday's visit of West Brom one place above the bottom three.

And he has made sure his team know where they stand by ordering for the league table to be plastered across the club's training ground.

"I have put it in the restaurant, the medical room, the changing room," said Lamouchi.

"It is one of the first things you see when you come in.

"They need to be aware of the situation. Not scared, because this is our job and what we are working on every day.

"But they need to know where we are, where the others are, how may points in front or behind.

"It is clear for everyone; the players are competitors and we are working to be better than the others.

"We know what we have to do."

Appointed at the end of January, the former France international believes three wins from Cardiff's final ten games will be enough to be sure of safety this season.

With games against two of the bottom three, a South Wales derby, and the current top two, all to come in their final fixtures, Lamouchi is aware of the need to continue the upward momentum achieved in recent weeks.

"For me this squad doesn't deserve to be where it is - but we are where we are. Now we need to find a solution."

The 51-year-old ex-Nottingham Forest manager says confidence will be key for a side that were beaten in Preston at the weekend but have won back to back home games.

He bemoans the fact his side are yet to win when falling behind this season, adding: "The season is difficult but we must believe in ourselves a bit more."

Cardiff host a West Brom side still hoping to reach the play-offs, while welcoming goalkeeper Ryan Allsop back from suspension and Joe Ralls after recent injury. Connor Wickham is a fitness doubt while loanee Cedric Kipre is unable to face his parent club.