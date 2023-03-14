Close menu

World Cup 2026: Fifa switches back to four-team group format

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Argentina lifting the World Cup
Argentina played seven matches on their way to winning the 2022 World Cup, but the winner of the next tournament will play a game more

Fifa has switched the format for the expanded 2026 World Cup back to four-team groups.

The competition in the United States, Mexico and Canada was due to feature 16 groups of three because the number of teams is increasing from 32 to 48.

But the success of the four-team format at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar caused the governing body to reconsider.

The move expands the competition from its projected 80 matches to 104, including a new round-of-32 stage.

Fifa said the top two and eight best third-placed teams would progress to the last 32.

"The revised format mitigates the risk of collusion and ensures that all the teams play a minimum of three matches, while providing balanced rest time between competing teams," said world football's governing body.

The move was approved at Fifa's council meeting in Rwanda.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said in December that the governing body was considering a format change after the group stages in Qatar included some exciting final games.

The four-team group format, with the top two going through to the knockout stages, has been used since the men's World Cup expanded to 32 teams in 1998.

The new round-of-32 stage means teams will have to play eight matches to reach the final, compared to seven at the 2022 tournament.

Fifa approved a men's match calendar from 2025-2030 and said that "based on the new calendar, the Fifa World Cup 2026 final will be played on Sunday, 19 July 2026".

It added that the "mandatory" for which clubs must release players for the tournament will start "on 25 May 2026, following the last official club match on 24 May 2026" and that "exemptions may apply to the final matches of confederation club competitions until 30 May 2026 subject to Fifa approval".

  • Comment posted by The Lobster, today at 16:32

    Greedy Bar Stewards. Ridiculous to expand to 25% of world, what is the point of having qualifying games?

    • Reply posted by TomeToyou, today at 16:59

      TomeToyou replied:
      Gives Scotland a chance to qualify.
      They need all the help they can get to celebrate their 0-0 wins.

  • Comment posted by 4ever in our shadow , today at 16:42

    FIFA!!
    Always fixing thing that were never broken!!!
    Just leave it how it was!

    • Reply posted by ahappyyak, today at 16:46

      ahappyyak replied:
      I’m confused. That’s what they’ve done, effectively, isn’t it?

  • Comment posted by Kapil_Dev_Ka_Full_Toss, today at 16:33

    48 teams! This surely devalues the tournament!

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 16:48

      Steve replied:
      And ruins the sense of achievement for qualifying

  • Comment posted by Harry157, today at 16:36

    Surprised that it's only 48, what's wrong with 96 ?

    • Reply posted by Yabbadabbadonot, today at 16:49

      Yabbadabbadonot replied:
      As there are 195 countries, I suggest 192 plus 3 wildcards.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 16:50

    Qualifying from your group when finishing 3rd always seems wrong to me

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 16:53

      Stephen James walters replied:
      No different to winning the champions League after finishing 3/4 in their own league. Joke

  • Comment posted by Lev-Y, today at 16:36

    It’s all about the money!

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 16:39

    48 teams!
    If a third are from Europe that’s everyone that used to qualify for the Euros.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:06

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      You know this isn't recent news, right? Why are people so shocked by 48 teams all of a sudden?

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:46

    Money, Money, Money.
    The greed of FIFA is disgusting, players at the top level are playing far to many games.

  • Comment posted by John_S, today at 16:46

    104 matches times 90mins each match equals 156 hours of football - 6.5 days in total and that's without extra time and penalties! Do FIFA know what they are doing - obviously not!

    I wonder if Gary L. is allowed to say there are too many World Cup games or is it deemed a personal opinion!!

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 16:49

      gadgyarab replied:
      Lineker gave a personal opinion on his personal twitter feed - he'd be quite within his rights to give a professional opinion on this matter on MOTD, or a personal opinion anywhere he likes...

  • Comment posted by Malcolm Codd, today at 16:46

    Should stay at 32

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 16:50

      gadgyarab replied:
      It's well past 32 years since England won it (was gifted it)

  • Comment posted by Nazri, today at 16:39

    FIFA now everybody can qualify

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 16:41

      ET replied:
      Surely all 4 home nations and Ireland will.
      Everyone from S America?

  • Comment posted by VARMYLORD, today at 16:35

    Going to be a long boring tournament until the last 16

    • Reply posted by imado, today at 16:38

      imado replied:
      Group stages are more exciting than knockout stages.

  • Comment posted by Sign in, today at 16:35

    they're just increasing the teams for more TV revenue. And they say they're trying to improve the sport. Listen to the fans for god's sake.

    • Reply posted by gadgyarab, today at 16:39

      gadgyarab replied:
      They did listen to the fans....

  • Comment posted by nuthatch, today at 16:53

    1 group winner from each group plus four best second place teams, that would make it interesting

  • Comment posted by Dullooze1, today at 16:47

    Would still last over half a Summer ☀️⚽️👀 If it ain't broke, no need to fix 👍#32TEAMSONLY

  • Comment posted by turby, today at 16:46

    Against the odds Qatar turned into a brilliant event with 32 teams; so let's shred that and go with 48.

  • Comment posted by Brian Steele, today at 16:44

    More matches = more ticket. sales and more televised matches. That means the FIFA governing body won't need to take as much in bribes.

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 16:50

      Paul replied:
      I think you underestimate FIFA

  • Comment posted by David, today at 16:38

    Money will be behind every decision.

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 16:52

      United States of Whatever replied:
      is.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 16:55

    I actually enjoyed Match of the Day without the smug punditry, awful commentary and Lineker dad jokes.

    • Reply posted by Henry Hannon, today at 16:57

      Henry Hannon replied:
      But should have had line ups and longer highlights, lazy effort

  • Comment posted by stewartisolated20, today at 17:03

    I'm sure Gary and all his mates will be there...what a waste of money...

    • Reply posted by Moosh, today at 17:08

      Moosh replied:
      Of course he will be there, a pay check always overrides principal's and a conscience.

