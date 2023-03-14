Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Rubin Colwill was part of Robert Page's Wales squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Wales Under-21s have included senior international Rubin Colwill and 10 uncapped players in the squad for a friendly against Scotland in Spain.

Cardiff forward Colwill, 20, has eight full caps and has scored one goal for the senior side.

Manager Matty Jones has also named defender Oliver Denham, another Cardiff player who has previously featured in Wales' senior squad.

Ed Turns will lead the side in Pinatar on Sunday, 26 March (12:00 GMT).

Brentford defender Fin Stevens is the only player in the squad who has already reached 10 under-21 caps, while Liverpool's Owen Beck has eight and Cardiff's Eli King six.

Colwill has made one previous appearance for Wales' under-21 side, against the Republic of Ireland in March 2021.

Charlie Savage, on loan at Forest Green Rovers from Manchester United, and Newport County's on-loan Stoke defender Matt Baker are two of five players who made their debuts in Jones' first game in charge, a 2-0 friendly defeat in Austria in September 2022.

Denham is among the players yet to earn a Wales Under-21 cap, along with Swansea City's Ben Hughes, Joel Cotterill, Cameron Congreve and Ben Lloyd.

Hughes is one of three uncapped goalkeepers in the 24-strong squad, along with Chelsea's Ed Beach, currently on loan at Chelmsford, and West Bromwich Albion's Ronnie Hollingshead.

The other three players yet to win their first under-21 cap are Bristol City centre-back Joe Low, who is on loan with Walsall, and midfielders Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Thomas Hill (Liverpool).

Wales begin Uefa Euro Under-21 qualifying with a trip to Denmark in June.

It will be the first campaign in charge for Jones, who took over as manager in September 2022 after the departure of Paul Bodin.

Wales will also face Czech Republic, Iceland and Lithuania in qualifying for the 2025 European Championship.

Wales Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Beach, Hughes, Hollingshead.

Defenders: Denham, Turns, Low, Baker, Hoole, Ashworth, Beck, Stevens.

Midfielders: King, Hesketh, Cotterill, Savage, Hammond, Raymond, Congreve, Hill, Lloyd.

Forwards: Colwill, Jones, Taylor, Farrell.