Wales boss Rob Page has selected four uncapped players in his squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Jordan James, Nathan Broadhead and Oli Cooper could all win first caps, as could 17-year-old forward Luke Harris.

Millwall striker Tom Bradshaw's fine form sees him recalled for the first time in five years.

This is the first Wales squad to be confirmed since men's record scorer and top appearance-maker Gareth Bale announced his retirement from football.

Wales will also go into the qualifiers without recent international retirees Joe Allen,Chris Gunter and Jonny Williams who have all announced their intentions to focus on their club careers.

However, Nice midfielder Aaron Ramsey, now the most-capped outfield player in the squad, is fit and available.

Aside from the retirees, Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris, Dylan Levitt and Matt Smith all miss out after featuring in Wales' World Cup squad.

Wales begin their European Championship qualifying campaign with a daunting trip to face World Cup semi-finalists Croatia on Saturday, 25 March, before hosting Latvia at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, 28 March.

Wales have been drawn with Croatia, Latvia, Turkey and Armenia in Group D of Euro qualifying, as they aim to reach their third consecutive European Championships, which will be held in Germany next summer.

Bradshaw, 30, has scored 13 goals this season for Millwall and is the fifth-top scorer in the Championship, having been named the division's player of the month for February.

Nottingham Forest duo Brennan Johnson and Wayne Hennessey are both named in the squad despite injury concerns.

Johnson suffered a groin problem in Nottingham Forest's Premier League loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, with Forest boss Steve Cooper saying they "don't know how bad" the injury is.

Forest goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey withdrew from the bench before kick-off in the 3-1 defeat by Spurs because of a knee problem.

Two of the uncapped players might be familiar names to Wales supporters - Birmingham midfielder Jordan James, 18, is the son of former Newport defender Tony James and Swansea's Oli Cooper, 23, is former Cardiff City midfielder Kevin Cooper's son.

Former Everton forward Broadhead, 24, is rewarded for his good form this term with Ipswich.

Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies, Ben Davies, Neco Williams, Ben Cabango, Oliver Cooper, Tom Lockyer, Joe Rodon, Chris Mepham, Ethan Ampadu, Connor Roberts, Sorba Thomas, Jordan James, Nathan Broadhead, Wes Burns, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson, Daniel James, Kieffer Moore, Luke Harris, Brennan Johnson, Tom Bradshaw.