Mick McCarthy has overseen just one win from his 10 games in charge of Blackpool

Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy says that picking up at least four points in their two games before the international break could boost their Championship survival hopes.

The Seasiders take on QPR on Tuesday and Coventry on Saturday, both at home.

McCarthy's side are six points adrift of safety with 10 games remaining.

"We want as many points as we can. It would be great if we could win the next two games but we've only won seven all season," he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"If we're still intact and in touching distance, if it becomes four points at the [international] break, I think we'll come back feeling buoyed by that and far more optimistic.

"I've got to be optimistic. I am optimistic by nature but I'm a pragmatist, I'm a realist but I'm optimistic in football because you have to be."

McCarthy says that winger Keshi Anderson could be on the verge of a return to first-team action having missed most of the season through injury.

The 27-year-old scored six goals in 35 appearances last term to help the club remain in the Championship in their first season back in England's second tier.

"We've added Keshi to the squad, which is good news. He's now trained enough. I'm not sure he's at 90 minutes yet because he's only had 60 minutes with the development squad, but he's training everyday and he looks good," McCarthy added.

"He's got a smile on his face. The volume has been turned up and we can hear him more, which is always a good sign.

"I've only seen bits of him in training so far but he's a very talented player."