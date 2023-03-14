Close menu

Seven more SWPL fixtures to be broadcast by BBC Alba and BBC Sport website

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Seven more SWPL fixtures will be broadcast on BBC platforms this spring.

The first of the league's post-split fixtures, leaders Glasgow City's trip to Hibernian, will be on BBC Alba on Saturday, 25 March at 17:30 GMT.

Partick v Hearts (26 March, 13:00 BST) will be on the BBC Sport website.

Rangers v Hibs and Glasgow City's home games with Celtic and Rangers (all BBC Alba) and Hearts v Glasgow City and Hibs v Hearts (both BBC Sport website) will be shown in April.

All BBC games will also be available on iPlayer.

Rangers v Celtic on 27 March will be on Sky Sports.

BBC matches

BST except where stated

Hibernian v Glasgow City (17:30 GMT), 25 March - BBC Alba

Partick Thistle v Hearts (13:00), 26 March - BBC Sport website

Hearts v Glasgow City (15:00), 2 April - BBC Sport website

Rangers v Hibernian (16:10), 2 April - BBC Alba

Hibernian v Hearts (13:00), 16 April - BBC Sport website

Glasgow City v Celtic (16:10), 16 April - BBC Alba

Glasgow City v Rangers (19:45), 19 April - BBC Alba

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport