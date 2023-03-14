Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Seven more SWPL fixtures will be broadcast on BBC platforms this spring.

The first of the league's post-split fixtures, leaders Glasgow City's trip to Hibernian, will be on BBC Alba on Saturday, 25 March at 17:30 GMT.

Partick v Hearts (26 March, 13:00 BST) will be on the BBC Sport website.

Rangers v Hibs and Glasgow City's home games with Celtic and Rangers (all BBC Alba) and Hearts v Glasgow City and Hibs v Hearts (both BBC Sport website) will be shown in April.

All BBC games will also be available on iPlayer.

Rangers v Celtic on 27 March will be on Sky Sports.

BBC matches

BST except where stated

Hibernian v Glasgow City (17:30 GMT), 25 March - BBC Alba

Partick Thistle v Hearts (13:00), 26 March - BBC Sport website

Hearts v Glasgow City (15:00), 2 April - BBC Sport website

Rangers v Hibernian (16:10), 2 April - BBC Alba

Hibernian v Hearts (13:00), 16 April - BBC Sport website

Glasgow City v Celtic (16:10), 16 April - BBC Alba

Glasgow City v Rangers (19:45), 19 April - BBC Alba