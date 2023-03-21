Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday

Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Line-ups
Barnsley
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Isted
- 12Thomas
- 6Andersen
- 5Kitching
- 2Williams
- 30PhillipsBooked at 48mins
- 48Connell
- 8Kane
- 7Cadden
- 44Cole
- 9Norwood
Substitutes
- 10Benson
- 16Thomas
- 24Cundy
- 26Larkeche
- 31Tedic
- 40Collins
- 47Watters
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-5-2
- 25Dawson
- 6Iorfa
- 44Flint
- 15Famewo
- 2Palmer
- 8Adeniran
- 4Vaulks
- 10Bannan
- 18Johnson
- 9Gregory
- 24SmithBooked at 35mins
Substitutes
- 3Brown
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 19Bakinson
- 22Shipston
- 31Stockdale
- 32Hunt
- 33James
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jordan Williams.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aden Flint (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Smith following a set piece situation.
Booking
Adam Phillips (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Phillips (Barnsley).
Post update
Offside, Barnsley. Jordan Williams tries a through ball, but Devante Cole is caught offside.
Second Half
Second Half begins Barnsley 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Barnsley 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jordan Williams.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dennis Adeniran (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Johnson.
Post update
Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).
Post update
Liam Kitching (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Herbie Kane (Barnsley).
Post update
Attempt missed. Aden Flint (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marvin Johnson with a cross.
Match report will appear here.