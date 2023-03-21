Close menu
League One
BarnsleyBarnsley2Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday1

Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Barnsley

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Isted
  • 12Thomas
  • 6Andersen
  • 5Kitching
  • 2Williams
  • 30PhillipsBooked at 48mins
  • 48Connell
  • 8Kane
  • 7Cadden
  • 44Cole
  • 9Norwood

Substitutes

  • 10Benson
  • 16Thomas
  • 24Cundy
  • 26Larkeche
  • 31Tedic
  • 40Collins
  • 47Watters

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 6Iorfa
  • 44Flint
  • 15Famewo
  • 2Palmer
  • 8Adeniran
  • 4Vaulks
  • 10Bannan
  • 18Johnson
  • 9Gregory
  • 24SmithBooked at 35mins

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 19Bakinson
  • 22Shipston
  • 31Stockdale
  • 32Hunt
  • 33James
Referee:
Ross Joyce

Match Stats

Home TeamBarnsleyAway TeamSheff Wed
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home5
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jordan Williams.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aden Flint (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Smith following a set piece situation.

  4. Booking

    Adam Phillips (Barnsley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Adam Phillips (Barnsley).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Barnsley. Jordan Williams tries a through ball, but Devante Cole is caught offside.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Barnsley 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Barnsley 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Jordan Williams.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dennis Adeniran (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lee Gregory (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marvin Johnson.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).

  17. Post update

    Liam Kitching (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Herbie Kane (Barnsley).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aden Flint (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Marvin Johnson with a cross.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth38248666412580
2Sheff Wed36239463253878
3Ipswich372112472314175
4Barnsley36226858302872
5Derby371810959372264
6Bolton3818101052312164
7Peterborough371931563471660
8Wycombe371861350351560
9Portsmouth371512105142957
10Shrewsbury37167144741655
11Charlton371212135249348
12Fleetwood371113133938146
13Exeter361210144848046
14Lincoln City3691893338-545
15Bristol Rovers37129165060-1045
16Port Vale37128173853-1544
17Cheltenham37127183247-1543
18Burton36118174770-2341
19Oxford Utd37910183949-1037
20MK Dons37106213354-2136
21Accrington37811183057-2735
22Morecambe38713183762-2534
23Cambridge3786232859-3130
24Forest Green3758242871-4323
View full League One table

