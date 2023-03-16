Last updated on .From the section European Football

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their last-16 tie but a 2-0 home win took them through to the quarter-finlas

Chelsea and Manchester City are among the teams left in the Champions League with the quarter-finals draw on Friday.

But Tottenham were eliminated by AC Milan in the last 16 and Liverpool lost 6-2 on aggregate to Real Madrid.

Manchester United are still in the Europa League but Arsenal are out, while West Ham made the last eight of the Europa Conference League.

The draws for the semi-finals of all three tournaments will also take place on Friday in Nyon, Switzerland.

There will be no seeding in any of the draws and teams from the same country could play each other.

Who could Chelsea and Man City face in the Champions League draw?

The quarter-final draw will take place at 11:00 GMT on Friday, followed by the semi-final draw and then, for administrative reasons, to decide which would be the 'home' team for the final.

These are the teams in the draw:

AC Milan (Italy)

Bayern Munich (Germany)

Benfica (Portugal)

Chelsea (England)

Inter Milan (Italy)

Manchester City (England)

Napoli (Italy)

Real Madrid (Spain)

Chelsea fought back from losing the first leg 1-0 to beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on aggregate, but Tottenham lost 1-0 over two legs to AC Milan.

Manchester City drew 1-1 in the away leg in Germany against RB Leipzig, but booked their place in the next phase as five goals from Erling Haaland helped them win 7-0 at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Liverpool lost 5-2 at home to reigning European champions Real Madrid and were then beaten 1-0 in Spain in Wednesday's second leg.

The quarter-final first legs take place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April, with the returns scheduled for 18 and 19 April.

The semi-finals will be on 9/10 and 16/17 May with the final on Saturday, 10 June at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Manchester United advance in Europa League

Manchester United gained a convincing 4-1 victory over Real Betis in the first leg of their last-16 Europa League tie

After the Champions League ceremony, the draw for the Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place from 12:00 GMT on Friday.

These are the teams in the draw:

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Feyenoord (Netherlands)

Juventus (Italy)

Manchester United (England)

Roma (Italy)

Sevilla (Spain)

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal)

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

Manchester United beat Real Betis 5-1 in their last-16 tie.

Premier League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by Sporting Lisbon though after a penalty shootout defeat.

The two-legged Europa League quarter-finals are on 13 and 20 April, the semi-finals on 11 and 18 May, with the final on Wednesday, 31 May at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

West Ham move into Europa Conference League quarter-finals

The last set of draws on Friday are for the Europa Conference League, again with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final draws, beginning at 13:00 GMT.

These are the teams in the draw:

Anderlecht (Belgium)

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

Basel (Switzerland)

Fiorentina (Italy)

Gent (Belgium)

Lech Poznan (Poland)

Nice (France)

West Ham (England)

West Ham, who last won a European trophy in 1965, made it into the last eight of the Europa Conference League after thrashing AEK Larnaca 6-0 on aggregate.

The quarter-finals take place on 13 and 20 April, the semi-finals on 11 and 18 May, with the final on Wednesday, 7 June at the Eden Arena in Prague, Czech Republic.