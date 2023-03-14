Ryan Curran scored twice on his first start since September

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin says his side have missed the returning Ryan Curran after the striker scored twice in Monday's draw with Crusaders.

Curran netted once in each half in the 2-2 draw at Seaview, that leaves the Reds six points behind leaders Larne.

The striker was making his first start since December after being hampered by a "nasty" groin injury.

"He is a real class act in terms of a footballer and a goalscorer," said McLaughlin.

Jordan Forsythe's stunning free-kick put Crusaders into the lead in the north Belfast derby before Curran tapped home an equaliser before the break.

The 29-year-old played a key role in the build up to the penalty which put the visitors in front, which was converted by the forward for his second of the game.

Ross Clarke scored a late equaliser but McLaughlin was left in no doubt about the quality of the returning Curran.

"He has had a horrid time over the last few months. Fair play to him, he is playing through the pain," McLaughlin added.

"The physios are advising us that he might not be fit to play but he is that determined to play and represent his club.

"He showed there what we have been missing for the past three or four months.

"We have missed that. The boys have filled in, stepped up and done well for us but Ryan showed his class on the pitch.

"It's good to see him back. Hopefully now, if we wrap him up in cotton wool over the net couple of days, he will be fit and ready to go for the weekend."

The result dented Cliftonville's hopes of the Irish Premiership title but McLaughlin says anything can happen as long as you in contention heading into the final five split matches.

"If you can stay in touch until the split then every game then becomes really difficult for all sides and I'm sure all sides will drop points," McLaughlin added.

"Larne are the stand-out contenders at this stage with a six-point advantage, and rightly so as they have been excellent, so any teams who take points off Larne will have to be playing really well.

"They are the stand-out contenders but there will be two or three other sides, like ourselves, who will give it everything for what is left of the season and you never know what will happen."

Jordan Forsythe scored a superb opener at Seaview

Crusaders will compete to the end

While Stephen Baxter ruled Crusaders out of the title race several weeks ago, he believes his side will play a role in the destination of the Gibson Cup and says his side will battle to the end.

"You've got to compete for every single point. It probably benefited Larne tonight, that result, with Cliftonville on their tail," he said.

"That's the way football works. Everyone has to go and earn it. Nothing is handed out with seven games to go.

"We'll be competing for every single point no matter what because there is European football at stake, maybe home advantage in the play-off games."

Larne may hold a six-point advantage with seven games to play, and despite Monday's result favouring Tiernan Lynch's side, Baxter says the leaders won't be resting on their laurels.

"I'm sure Tiernan Lynch isn't sitting tonight thinking, 'oh, title won'. Far from it," Baxter said.

"He will be sitting going, 'right, lots to do, lots to work at and we need to get the boys prepared. We need to find a way to get over the line'."

"It's over a 38-game campaign and if they are successful then they will be worthy winners."