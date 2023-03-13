Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Ryan Brobbel gave Saints a 28th minute lead against Bala Town at Park Hall

The New Saints need one more point to retain the Cymru Premier title after Ryan Astles' late goal secured a 2-1 win over Bala in their 1,000th top-flight game.

In a re-arranged game after Friday's match was postponed, Ryan Brobbel put Saints ahead.

Bala, Saints' Welsh Cup final opponents in April, levelled through Nathan Peate.

Astles sealed the win with two minutes left, netting from Brobbel's corner.

Craig Harrison's side will be looking to clinch their 15th Welsh title when they face second placed Connah's Quay Nomads at Deeside Stadium on Friday evening.

Saints are the third side to reach the milestone of 1,000 Cymru Premier games following Aberystwyth Town and Newtown.