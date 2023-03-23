Last updated on .From the section England

Harry Kane has scored 18 out of 22 penalties for England

Harry Kane described becoming England's all-time top scorer with 54 goals as "a magical moment" that "means everything".

The Tottenham striker scored a first-half penalty as Gareth Southgate's side won in Italy for the first time since 1961.

Kane's strike meant he moved ahead of Wayne Rooney in England's all-time top scorer charts.

"It means everything," the 29-year-old said.

"I was so excited to put the England shirt on and get back out here and get the campaign started for next year's Euros.

"It had to be a penalty and once it hit the back of the net, huge emotion. A magical moment."

Former Manchester United striker Rooney, who had held the record since 2015, was one of the first people to congratulate Kane.

He tweeted: external-link "Congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England's all-time leading goalscorer.

"I knew it wouldn't take long but that was quick. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend."

In response, Kane told Channel 4: "I was on the pitch when Wayne broke the record. I know what it meant to him and I was so proud of him.

"I remember when I gave him the boot for breaking the record he said he would be giving it back to me one day. A special man."

Harry Kane celebrated his record with his England team-mates after the game

Kane had equalled Rooney's record with a goal in their 2022 World Cup quarter-final defeat by France - and missed a penalty in that game that would have given him the record outright.

But he managed it in his next game for Gareth Southgate's side in Naples, scoring from the spot before England held on for a 2-1 win.

Southgate paid tribute to Kane's strength of character to break the record with a penalty after his miss against France.

"To break the record in the manner he did given the recent history is an indication of his strength of character and mentality," he said.

"I couldn't be happier for him and his family, he is a brilliant professional."

Kane added: "Just a great night, we haven't won in Italy for so long and to score and win, so special.

"The World Cup was a difficult way to end but we spoke this week about getting back to it. We are one of the best teams in Europe. Getting this win shows we are ready for the challenge."

Kane is now the record goalscorer for both England and club side Tottenham.

He has achieved the record for the Three Lions at a sensational rate, his 54 goals coming in just 81 appearances.

Kane now leads a group of six Englishmen to have scored more than 40 international goals. Of those, only Jimmy Greaves scored his at a faster rate - one every 1.3 games, compared with Kane's 1.5.

Sir Bobby Charlton, with 49 goals, held the record for 45 years until he was surpassed by Rooney eight years ago.

England's 40-plus goals club Player Goals Games Harry Kane (2015-present) 54 81 Wayne Rooney (2003-2018) 53 120 Bobby Charlton (1958-1970) 49 106 Gary Lineker (1984-1992) 48 80 Jimmy Greaves (1959-1967) 44 57 Michael Owen (1998-2008) 40 89

Kane's record haul includes six at the World Cup in Russia in 2018, making him only the third Englishman to win a Golden Boot at a major tournament, along with Gary Lineker at the 1986 World Cup and Alan Shearer at the European Championship in 1996.

He has also broken a number of other England records, including scoring 16 goals for his country in a calendar year in 2021.

Kane still has some way to go if he is to challenge the global record for men's international goals held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 120 goals in 197 Portugal appearances.

His 204 league goals for Spurs means he is third in the list of Premier League all-time scorers, 56 behind record-holder Shearer.

'A leader on and off the pitch' - Kane praised for record

Several of Kane's fellow strikers who also represented England took to social media to praise him for his achievement.

Former England and Tottenham striker Gary Lineker: "Many congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England's highest ever goal-scorer. A wonderful achievement."

Ex-England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer: "Congratulations Harry Kane. England's all-time top scorer."

Ellen White, England women's all-time top scorer with 52 goals, tweeted: external-link "Huge congratulations Harry Kane."