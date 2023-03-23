Close menu

Harry Kane breaks Wayne Rooney's all-time England goalscoring record

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments546

Harry Kane scores a penalty against Italy to become England's all-time top scorer
Harry Kane has scored 18 out of 22 penalties for England

Harry Kane described becoming England's all-time top scorer with 54 goals as "a magical moment" that "means everything".

The Tottenham striker scored a first-half penalty as Gareth Southgate's side won in Italy for the first time since 1961.

Kane's strike meant he moved ahead of Wayne Rooney in England's all-time top scorer charts.

"It means everything," the 29-year-old said.

"I was so excited to put the England shirt on and get back out here and get the campaign started for next year's Euros.

"It had to be a penalty and once it hit the back of the net, huge emotion. A magical moment."

Former Manchester United striker Rooney, who had held the record since 2015, was one of the first people to congratulate Kane.

He tweeted:external-link "Congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England's all-time leading goalscorer.

"I knew it wouldn't take long but that was quick. Great man, unbelievable goalscorer and an England legend."

In response, Kane told Channel 4: "I was on the pitch when Wayne broke the record. I know what it meant to him and I was so proud of him.

"I remember when I gave him the boot for breaking the record he said he would be giving it back to me one day. A special man."

Harry Kane celebrates his record with his England team-mates
Harry Kane celebrated his record with his England team-mates after the game

Kane had equalled Rooney's record with a goal in their 2022 World Cup quarter-final defeat by France - and missed a penalty in that game that would have given him the record outright.

But he managed it in his next game for Gareth Southgate's side in Naples, scoring from the spot before England held on for a 2-1 win.

Southgate paid tribute to Kane's strength of character to break the record with a penalty after his miss against France.

"To break the record in the manner he did given the recent history is an indication of his strength of character and mentality," he said.

"I couldn't be happier for him and his family, he is a brilliant professional."

Kane added: "Just a great night, we haven't won in Italy for so long and to score and win, so special.

"The World Cup was a difficult way to end but we spoke this week about getting back to it. We are one of the best teams in Europe. Getting this win shows we are ready for the challenge."

Kane is now the record goalscorer for both England and club side Tottenham.

He has achieved the record for the Three Lions at a sensational rate, his 54 goals coming in just 81 appearances.

Kane now leads a group of six Englishmen to have scored more than 40 international goals. Of those, only Jimmy Greaves scored his at a faster rate - one every 1.3 games, compared with Kane's 1.5.

Sir Bobby Charlton, with 49 goals, held the record for 45 years until he was surpassed by Rooney eight years ago.

England's 40-plus goals club
PlayerGoalsGames
Harry Kane (2015-present)5481
Wayne Rooney (2003-2018)53120
Bobby Charlton (1958-1970)49106
Gary Lineker (1984-1992)4880
Jimmy Greaves (1959-1967)4457
Michael Owen (1998-2008)4089

Kane's record haul includes six at the World Cup in Russia in 2018, making him only the third Englishman to win a Golden Boot at a major tournament, along with Gary Lineker at the 1986 World Cup and Alan Shearer at the European Championship in 1996.

He has also broken a number of other England records, including scoring 16 goals for his country in a calendar year in 2021.

Kane still has some way to go if he is to challenge the global record for men's international goals held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 120 goals in 197 Portugal appearances.

His 204 league goals for Spurs means he is third in the list of Premier League all-time scorers, 56 behind record-holder Shearer.

'A leader on and off the pitch' - Kane praised for record

Several of Kane's fellow strikers who also represented England took to social media to praise him for his achievement.

Former England and Tottenham striker Gary Lineker: "Many congratulations to Harry Kane on becoming England's highest ever goal-scorer. A wonderful achievement."

Ex-England and Newcastle striker Alan Shearer: "Congratulations Harry Kane. England's all-time top scorer."

Ellen White, England women's all-time top scorer with 52 goals, tweeted:external-link "Huge congratulations Harry Kane."

The Prince and Princess of Wales also paid tribute, tweeting:external-link "A leader on and off the pitch, and now England's record goalscorer, a testament to your brilliant career Harry Kane! Congratulations and here's to many more."

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

548 comments

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 20:49

    Sir Bobby Charlton though didn't play in qualifying matches against the likes of Andorra and San Marino unlike Rooney and Kane.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 20:52

      saddletramp replied:
      Neither Did Jimmy Greaves,and unlike Charlton (And Rooney and Kane)didn't take pens .

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 20:43

    Thoroughly deserved and grealish needs to stop thinking he is a mini Maradona with a hairband and start concentrating on playing football!

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 21:01

      the peoples poet replied:
      Harry should be glad Leeds born Erling Haaland chose Norway.
      He would have broke harrys record in 18 months.

  • Comment posted by MF Doom, today at 21:05

    Maguire should not be anywhere near this team

    and I’m a United fan 😂

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 20:39

    Congratulations Harry, some record when you set out on your career. A moment to savour. Well done.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:41

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Kane did in 8 years what took Rooney 15 to achieve.
      Kane did in 81 games what took Rooney 120 games to achieve.

      Well done Kane.

  • Comment posted by harlowrog, today at 20:57

    Oh, another pen, what a surprise!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:43

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Congratulations to Mr. H Kane.

      Kane may not win any trophies in his career, at least he now has this record to fall back on.

  • Comment posted by Telefunken U47, today at 20:45

    With the huge amount of soft penalties in the modern game, I guess it was only a matter of time to beat records set in the previous version of the game.

    • Reply posted by Firmbutfair, today at 20:48

      Firmbutfair replied:
      It was a direct hand ball. That’s not soft, it’s careless defending.

  • Comment posted by tottenhamkid, today at 20:46

    Here we go, no trophies and so on and on. It’s boring. Rooney didn’t win anything with England either. If you don’t want to see a great player scoring for England just stop watching.

  • Comment posted by NUTS, today at 20:45

    The stats don’t lie. Good ole Harry boy!

    • Reply posted by TheNim, today at 21:12

      TheNim replied:
      Just a surprise he could stand up long enough to take a penalty kick😎

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 20:40

    England doing alright. Nice to see passes going forward.
    Bellingham…I don’t think I’ve seen such a confident player for England in a long time. Keep it up for the second half, please.

    • Reply posted by HertfordPaul, today at 20:50

      HertfordPaul replied:
      What would the stats look like if penalties were subtracted from all those at the top of the list?! Surely that’s a more appropriate measure of who the top goal scorer is?

  • Comment posted by trees, today at 20:53

    What would Kane's record be if you took out pens and goals against minnows like San Marino, Wales and Andorra.

    A dozen ?

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 20:55

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Everyone plays against minnows.

  • Comment posted by Wolsey, today at 20:44

    Italy are awful.....

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 20:57

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      Makes it worse we lost to them at home in the final of the Euro's.

      They are not that good, we got done in a 1 off game. That's it.

  • Comment posted by The big piece, today at 20:44

    Rooney scored a lot of penalties too, but of course the trolls will conveniently forget this.

    • Reply posted by bugner74, today at 20:51

      bugner74 replied:
      Rooney scored 7 penalties for England. Kane has 18

  • Comment posted by JT, today at 21:13

    What is the point of (£100m) Grealish. Falls over, misses an open goal and has literally just tripped himself over.

    • Reply posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 21:17

      HarryJsAllstar replied:
      Agreed. I don’t understand how he gets chosen above the truly skilful Foden.

  • Comment posted by barrie allen, today at 20:44

    legend from a newcastle fan maybe living the dream playing for his own club

    • Reply posted by Jim Morrison, today at 20:46

      Jim Morrison replied:
      Well said Bazza. Well said may ole mucker

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 20:39

    Congratulations to a master goalscorer at all levels.

  • Comment posted by GC, today at 21:30

    Greavsie still the king on those stats. If he wasn't hacked down by the French in 66, Kane would still be behind him.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:45

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      And you have held this against the French ever sine, haven't you?

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 20:43

    The game ain’t even finished yet BBC… Can’t you stop with this ridiculous Sun influenced sensationalism & wait until the match is finished to open a HYS congratulating Kane on his achievement?

    • Reply posted by Anthony Wilson, today at 20:46

      Anthony Wilson replied:
      So why comment if your So against this HYS ?
      Congrats H Kane

  • Comment posted by mike64, today at 21:05

    A manager who keeps picking Maguire????? useless manager and player

  • Comment posted by Rt Hon Michael Taker, today at 21:05

    I didn't see Ellen White on that list. Maybe the BBC are getting the message

  • Comment posted by Rhino20-ten, today at 22:29

    Whenever I read through these HYS, I am gobsmacked by the number of childish and ridiculously salty comments from so many. Whatever the subject is, these bitter childish fools come on to belittle any achievement. It really is a sad indictment on our society.

    • Reply posted by trewo, today at 22:35

      trewo replied:
      Of course "salty" is a word used by mature adults and never used by juveniles.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022