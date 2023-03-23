Close menu

Harry Kane breaks Wayne Rooney's all-time England goalscoring record

Last updated on .From the section Englandcomments81

Breaking news

Harry Kane became England's all-time top scorer with his 54th goal for his country in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

Kane, 29, equalled Wayne Rooney's record with a goal in their World Cup quarter-final defeat by France - and missed a penalty that would have given him the record outright.

But he managed it in his next game for Gareth Southgate's side in Naples, scoring from the spot.

His first-half goal made it 2-0.

Kane is now the record goalscorer for both England and club side Tottenham.

Kane has achieved the record at a sensational rate, his 54 goals coming in just 81 appearances.

He now leads a group of six Englishmen to have scored more than 40 international goals. Of those, only Jimmy Greaves scored his at a faster rate - one every 1.3 games, compared with Kane's 1.5.

Sir Bobby Charlton, with 49 goals, held the record for 45 years until he was surpassed by Rooney in 2015.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

87 comments

  • Comment posted by Flowen, today at 20:53

    What an achievement. Well done Harry Kane, top player 💯

  • Comment posted by Sid Bobble, today at 20:53

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by OPOC22, today at 20:53

    Who's ahead if you take away the penalties?

  • Comment posted by trees, today at 20:53

    What would Kane's record be if you took out pens and goals against minnows like San Marino, Wales and Andorra.

    A dozen ?

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 20:53

    I'm pretty sure Lineker is the top scorer. He certainly never got booked. That's got to count for something.

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 20:52

    Harry "Penalty" Kane. That must be his middle name. 😂

  • Comment posted by thefidiot, today at 20:52

    All the partisan end-bells diminishing this world class player, whilst all the world's biggest teams covet him and his professional contemporaries laud him. but the end-bells know better. weird, cos he seems a genuinely lovely bloke too.

  • Comment posted by paulhelpusall, today at 20:51

    Odd how some of Englands leading scorers in L1/PL and Internationally never won a league title. J Greaves, A Shearer, G Lineker and now H Kane. Three of them off them played for THS. Perhaps it says more about the club than the player.

    • Reply posted by Sam AFCTU, today at 20:54

      Sam AFCTU replied:
      Shearer won PL

  • Comment posted by Arod, today at 20:51

    The qualifying NINJAS, are up and running...point them in the direction of a tournament and they'll be out before you can say quarter finals.

  • Comment posted by mike64, today at 20:51

    Jack grealish is a pub player

  • Comment posted by Henry Hannon, today at 20:50

    18 of Kane’s goals were penalties, hate his goal celebration, don’t want him at Man Utd

    • Reply posted by John, today at 20:52

      John replied:
      Seriously,he would be an asset to
      Any Team.He is exactly what United Need,who cares about goal celebrations

  • Comment posted by gareth, today at 20:50

    Well done Harry. Played well all round tonight. Great player - top of a list of great players.

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 20:49

    Sir Bobby Charlton though didn't play in qualifying matches against the likes of Andorra and San Marino unlike Rooney and Kane.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 20:52

      saddletramp replied:
      Neither Did Jimmy Greaves,and unlike Charlton (And Rooney and Kane)didn't take pens .

  • Comment posted by levelheadedfan, today at 20:47

    18 pennos / 54 total = 33%.

    • Reply posted by Rt Hon Michael Taker, today at 20:48

      Rt Hon Michael Taker replied:
      still missed the most important one of his career

  • Comment posted by tottenhamkid, today at 20:46

    Here we go, no trophies and so on and on. It’s boring. Rooney didn’t win anything with England either. If you don’t want to see a great player scoring for England just stop watching.

  • Comment posted by kal77uk, today at 20:46

    Scotland still havent been to a World Cup since the last one which was 5 years before Rooney scored first England goal and now he has been overtaken by Kane....

    • Reply posted by Jim Morrison, today at 20:49

      Jim Morrison replied:
      And how does Scotland relate to this story may ole muck muck? Do you measure every event in your calendar by Scotlands last appearance at a World Cup? Get a wee wee life may ole muck muck

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 20:46

    Harry's got the goals but will never have Rooney's medals.

    • Reply posted by be happy, today at 20:50

      be happy replied:
      ? What he win with England?

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 20:46

    Surely he gets a medal for this?? Only chance

  • Comment posted by Telefunken U47, today at 20:45

    With the huge amount of soft penalties in the modern game, I guess it was only a matter of time to beat records set in the previous version of the game.

    • Reply posted by Firmbutfair, today at 20:48

      Firmbutfair replied:
      It was a direct hand ball. That’s not soft, it’s careless defending.

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 20:45

    Congratulations to the most prolific English goalscorer of all time. 👏👏👏

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022