Harry Kane became England's all-time top scorer with his 54th goal for his country in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy.

Kane, 29, equalled Wayne Rooney's record with a goal in their World Cup quarter-final defeat by France - and missed a penalty that would have given him the record outright.

But he managed it in his next game for Gareth Southgate's side in Naples, scoring from the spot.

His first-half goal made it 2-0.

Kane is now the record goalscorer for both England and club side Tottenham.

Kane has achieved the record at a sensational rate, his 54 goals coming in just 81 appearances.

He now leads a group of six Englishmen to have scored more than 40 international goals. Of those, only Jimmy Greaves scored his at a faster rate - one every 1.3 games, compared with Kane's 1.5.

Sir Bobby Charlton, with 49 goals, held the record for 45 years until he was surpassed by Rooney in 2015.

More to follow.