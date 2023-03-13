Close menu

Tottenham sack manager Rehanne Skinner after nine straight Women's Super League defeats

Last updated on

Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Victoria Jepson and manager Rehanne Skinner before a Women's Super League in March 2023
Assistant Vicky Jepson (left) will take over the team after Spurs sacked manager Rehanne Skinner (right)

Tottenham have sacked manager Rehanne Skinner after a run of nine straight defeats in the Women's Super League.

That run has left Spurs third-bottom in the WSL, with just three wins from 14 games this season.

Skinner, 43, took charge in November 2020 following a spell as England's assistant head coach and led Spurs to a fifth-placed finish last season.

Assistant Vicky Jepson will take over the team for Wednesday's WSL game at home to bottom club Leicester City.

More to follow.

