Tottenham sack manager Rehanne Skinner after nine straight Women's Super League defeats
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Tottenham have sacked manager Rehanne Skinner after a run of nine straight defeats in the Women's Super League.
That run has left Spurs third-bottom in the WSL, with just three wins from 14 games this season.
Skinner, 43, took charge in November 2020 following a spell as England's assistant head coach and led Spurs to a fifth-placed finish last season.
Assistant Vicky Jepson will take over the team for Wednesday's WSL game at home to bottom club Leicester City.
More to follow.