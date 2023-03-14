Close menu
Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Man CityManchester City7RB LeipzigRB Leipzig0

Manchester City 7-0 RB Leipzig (8-1 agg): Erling Haaland scores five as City cruise into quarter-finals

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on 14 March 2023

Erling Haaland scores a penalty for Manchester City
Erling Haaland is the third player to score five goals in a single Champions League game after Luiz Adriano in October 2014 (Shakhtar Donetsk vs BATE Borisov) and Lionel Messi in March 2012 (Barcelona v Bayer Leverkusen)

Erling Haaland rewrote the record books by scoring an incredible five times as Manchester City swept RB Leipzig aside to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Haaland becomes the fastest and youngest player to reach 30 goals in Europe's elite club competition.

He is also the youngest player to score five times in a single Champions League game, joining Argentina great Lionel Messi and Brazil forward Luiz Adriano as the only players to do so.

The 22-year-old is now on 39 goals for the season in all competitions, the first City player to reach that figure in a single campaign. His five hat-tricks are three more than any other player in the big five leagues.

On any normal day, Ilkay Gundogan's precise low shot into the bottom corner would have merited praise. On this historic night, which matched City's 7-0 triumph over Schalke in 2019, it was nothing more than a footnote.

On this evidence, no-one, not even Real Madrid, will want to be paired with Pep Guardiola's side in Friday's last-eight draw.

Legendary former club captain Vincent Kompany can only hope his old club have got this calibre of performance out of their system when he brings his Burnley side to Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Haaland haunts former boss Rose

Leipzig coach Marco Rose was Haaland's boss at Dortmund last season. Little wonder he reacted with incredulity on the eve of the game when it was pointed out to him that some feel City are a lesser team with the Norwegian in it.

"It could get really, really, really good for him with Pep and Man City," was Rose's response.

He would have preferred his words not to be proved quite so perceptive, quite so soon.

Leipzig were given a very early warning about the difficulties that lay ahead when Nathan Ake dropped a long pass over their defence and in the space of half a dozen strides Haaland had sprinted clear of their defence and bore down on goal.

Goalkeeper Janis Blaswich managed to deny Haaland the opener - but it was to be his last success of the night in that personal duel.

Five-star Haaland offers up finishing masterclass

Rose may argue City should not have been awarded the penalty that gave Haaland the chance to open the scoring.

True, Benjamin Henrichs was very close to Rodri - but once VAR intervened it was also obvious the defender had his arms out when the City man headed the ball against his hand.

Haaland kept his cool, buried the penalty and, as the visiting bench were still grumbling at the unfairness of it all, made it 2-0 when he reacted quickest after De Bruyne's thunderous shot came back off the crossbar and headed into an empty net.

And when Amadou Haidara's clearance off the line, after Blaswich had turned away Ruben Dias' header, bounced straight into the advancing Haaland to give him his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time, Leipzig might have been tempted to concede.

But there was more punishment to come for the hapless visitors.

Gundogan's well-taken strike was followed by Haaland's fourth, which came when Blaswich saved a Manuel Akanji effort and again it fell just right for the Norwegian.

When he turned home a fifth for the first time in his career, Haaland had effectively scored five times in 35 minutes.

Hs dad Alfie, watching from an executive box high in the stadium, was on his feet leading the applause.

Probably wisely, Guardiola decided there was not much point in Haaland staying on the pitch. He left to a standing ovation from a crowd both appreciative and incredulous at what they had just seen.

City eased off with the job emphatically done before De Bruyne scored with virtually the last kick as Leipzig were condemned to their heaviest European defeat.

Player of the match

HaalandErling Haaland

with an average of 8.91

Manchester City

  1. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    8.91

  2. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    8.56

  3. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    7.82

  4. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    7.66

  5. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    7.65

  6. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    7.64

  7. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    7.61

  8. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    7.56

  9. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    7.52

  10. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    7.46

  11. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    7.45

  12. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.23

  13. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    7.03

  14. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    7.02

  15. Squad number4Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.86

  16. Squad number21Player nameGómez
    Average rating

    6.84

RB Leipzig

  1. Squad number7Player nameOlmo
    Average rating

    4.52

  2. Squad number19Player nameAndré Silva
    Average rating

    4.40

  3. Squad number17Player nameSzoboszlai
    Average rating

    4.37

  4. Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    4.36

  5. Squad number9Player namePoulsen
    Average rating

    4.33

  6. Squad number32Player nameGvardiol
    Average rating

    4.23

  7. Squad number22Player nameRaum
    Average rating

    4.17

  8. Squad number4Player nameOrbán
    Average rating

    4.17

  9. Squad number8Player nameHaidara
    Average rating

    4.16

  10. Squad number2Player nameSimakan
    Average rating

    4.14

  11. Squad number10Player nameForsberg
    Average rating

    4.09

  12. Squad number39Player nameHenrichs
    Average rating

    4.08

  13. Squad number44Player nameKampl
    Average rating

    4.08

  14. Squad number16Player nameKlostermann
    Average rating

    4.06

  15. Squad number27Player nameLaimer
    Average rating

    4.04

  16. Squad number21Player nameBlaswich
    Average rating

    4.02

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 6Aké
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 25AkanjiBooked at 77mins
  • 16RodriSubstituted forPhillipsat 63'minutes
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forMahrezat 55'minutes
  • 17De BruyneBooked at 67mins
  • 5StonesSubstituted forGómezat 64'minutes
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forFodenat 55'minutes
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forÁlvarezat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 4Phillips
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 32Perrone
  • 33Carson
  • 47Foden
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis

RB Leipzig

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Blaswich
  • 39HenrichsBooked at 21minsSubstituted forKlostermannat 80'minutes
  • 4Orbán
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 22Raum
  • 8HaidaraSubstituted forSimakanat 63'minutes
  • 44Kampl
  • 27Laimer
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forAndré Silvaat 63'minutes
  • 17SzoboszlaiSubstituted forOlmoat 72'minutes
  • 11WernerBooked at 34minsSubstituted forPoulsenat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Simakan
  • 7Olmo
  • 9Poulsen
  • 13Nyland
  • 16Klostermann
  • 19André Silva
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 25Ba
  • 34Nickisch
Referee:
Slavko Vincic
Attendance:
52,038

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home23
Away4
Shots on Target
Home16
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 7, RB Leipzig 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 7, RB Leipzig 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 7, RB Leipzig 0. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury David Raum (RB Leipzig).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by David Raum.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bernardo Silva with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Willi Orbán.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Lukas Klostermann replaces Benjamin Henrichs.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. André Silva (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Willi Orbán with a headed pass.

  12. Booking

    Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).

  14. Post update

    Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Sergio Gómez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  18. Post update

    Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Dani Olmo replaces Dominik Szoboszlai.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).

Comments

Join the conversation

807 comments

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 21:56

    I think Haaland needs a season or two more to bed in.

    Hope to see more from this youngster next season.

    • Reply posted by The Crackster, today at 22:17

      The Crackster replied:
      He’s certainly showing promise, you have to hand him that. There’s potential there.

  • Comment posted by SDC, today at 21:58

    Ridiculous article on Sky suggesting Odegaard is better than Kevin. When Odegaard has produced like Kevin for 7 seasons in a row, maybe think about a comparison then. Kevin de Bruyne is peerless. What a player. CTID

    • Reply posted by BBC, today at 22:06

      BBC replied:
      Ohhhhhh Kevin de Bruyne.

      Man’s a machine. See’s passes and angles mere mortals do not.

  • Comment posted by YvesCFC, today at 21:57

    Haaland doesn't need to take on four players and score, he was brought in to score goals and is proving everyone wrong. For me, he's the most clinical striker in the world right now.

    • Reply posted by ummagumma, today at 22:01

      ummagumma replied:
      He reminds me of the great Jonah Lomu of The All Blacks - simply off another planet

  • Comment posted by scouse1steve, today at 21:57

    Game got boring AFTER Haaland came off, would have loved him getting a sixth to break the record.
    Brilliant performance well done

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 22:21

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      If he stayed on he could have had a triple the way he was banging them in - there was still half an hour to go

  • Comment posted by talalg, today at 21:56

    Haaland needs to forget about Real Madrid and build a legacy at City. City will feed him goals all day long

    • Reply posted by BBC, today at 22:00

      BBC replied:
      The Premier League is the super league.

      Haaland needs to stay.

      Mbappe needs to join United.

      The future is all about The Premier League.

  • Comment posted by GhettoDefendant, today at 21:57

    Haaland is a beast!
    Also the non league Haaland is too... Macaulay Langstaff of Notts County who scored his 36 th goal tonight!

    • Reply posted by Dino, today at 21:58

      Dino replied:
      You Pies !!

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 21:56

    I guess Red Bull doesn't give you wings

    • Reply posted by ummagumma, today at 22:04

      ummagumma replied:
      Very good !!!

  • Comment posted by Holly, today at 21:55

    Incredible stats, for any player. Then you factor in that he’s 22! Superb!

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 22:18

      Phil replied:
      We can only hope that he isn't prone to injury because he will be physically challenged a lot. Imagine RVP if he hadn't been made of glass. I do hope that teams are not allowed to kick him about in the PL.

  • Comment posted by NatalieCarb, today at 22:04

    Love how all HYSs were disabled when the BBC were embarrassing themselves over the Gary Linekar debacle. That Penalty though killed the game. That was less of a handball than the Chelsea Penalty.

    • Reply posted by G, today at 22:19

      G replied:
      Made up for the last minute clear penalty they were denied in Leipzig!!

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 21:55

    Wow.blew em away well done city.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 21:58

      JM replied:
      Doesn't change the fact they broke the rules (again). Time for the Premier League to take action against them.

  • Comment posted by BustavoBrown, today at 21:57

    Haaland is the bionic footballer. All records will be broken with this boy.

    • Reply posted by Robbie, today at 22:02

      Robbie replied:
      Duane Hansen holds the world record for longest journey by pumpkin boat (37.5 miles). I'd like to see Haaland beat that.

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 21:55

    Simply put outstanding

    • Reply posted by BBC, today at 21:59

      BBC replied:
      City were awesome.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 21:57

    A bit tight for Pep to take Haaland off when he had a chance to get 6, I'm sure he cursed him when he got subbed.

    Great striker though nonetheless.

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 22:26

      bushwacker replied:
      Actually sensible. Don't overwork a thoroughbred.

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 21:59

    Such a staggering difference
    Man City on the up in Europe
    Liverpool on the way out

    • Reply posted by Sons Of Aliens, today at 22:02

      Sons Of Aliens replied:
      Are you sure?

  • Comment posted by Nellyyoung, today at 21:58

    And Kevin DeBruyne is a busted flush you know ? 😆

    • Reply posted by Heres one I made earlier, today at 23:04

      Heres one I made earlier replied:
      He obviously finally agreed that there was something wrong with his eyesight and went and got contact lenses.

  • Comment posted by EmergencyExit, today at 21:56

    Imagine being on the losing side of a 7(Seven) Nil MAULING

    • Reply posted by All the world is a stage , today at 22:11

      All the world is a stage replied:
      Not hard for Man Yoo fans.

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 21:58

    World class performance from Pep & his team, take a bow from 1-11, Erling Haaland is a phenomenal striker who scores goals goals & more goals, superb from the reigning champions!

    • Reply posted by lovefootball, today at 22:00

      lovefootball replied:
      Should be 2-11