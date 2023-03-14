Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Haaland is the third player to score five goals in a single Champions League game after Luiz Adriano in October 2014 (Shakhtar Donetsk vs BATE Borisov) and Lionel Messi in March 2012 (Barcelona v Bayer Leverkusen)

Erling Haaland rewrote the record books by scoring an incredible five times as Manchester City swept RB Leipzig aside to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Haaland becomes the fastest and youngest player to reach 30 goals in Europe's elite club competition.

He is also the youngest player to score five times in a single Champions League game, joining Argentina great Lionel Messi and Brazil forward Luiz Adriano as the only players to do so.

The 22-year-old is now on 39 goals for the season in all competitions, the first City player to reach that figure in a single campaign. His five hat-tricks are three more than any other player in the big five leagues.

On any normal day, Ilkay Gundogan's precise low shot into the bottom corner would have merited praise. On this historic night, which matched City's 7-0 triumph over Schalke in 2019, it was nothing more than a footnote.

On this evidence, no-one, not even Real Madrid, will want to be paired with Pep Guardiola's side in Friday's last-eight draw.

Legendary former club captain Vincent Kompany can only hope his old club have got this calibre of performance out of their system when he brings his Burnley side to Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Haaland haunts former boss Rose

Leipzig coach Marco Rose was Haaland's boss at Dortmund last season. Little wonder he reacted with incredulity on the eve of the game when it was pointed out to him that some feel City are a lesser team with the Norwegian in it.

"It could get really, really, really good for him with Pep and Man City," was Rose's response.

He would have preferred his words not to be proved quite so perceptive, quite so soon.

Leipzig were given a very early warning about the difficulties that lay ahead when Nathan Ake dropped a long pass over their defence and in the space of half a dozen strides Haaland had sprinted clear of their defence and bore down on goal.

Goalkeeper Janis Blaswich managed to deny Haaland the opener - but it was to be his last success of the night in that personal duel.

Five-star Haaland offers up finishing masterclass

Rose may argue City should not have been awarded the penalty that gave Haaland the chance to open the scoring.

True, Benjamin Henrichs was very close to Rodri - but once VAR intervened it was also obvious the defender had his arms out when the City man headed the ball against his hand.

Haaland kept his cool, buried the penalty and, as the visiting bench were still grumbling at the unfairness of it all, made it 2-0 when he reacted quickest after De Bruyne's thunderous shot came back off the crossbar and headed into an empty net.

And when Amadou Haidara's clearance off the line, after Blaswich had turned away Ruben Dias' header, bounced straight into the advancing Haaland to give him his hat-trick in first-half stoppage time, Leipzig might have been tempted to concede.

But there was more punishment to come for the hapless visitors.

Gundogan's well-taken strike was followed by Haaland's fourth, which came when Blaswich saved a Manuel Akanji effort and again it fell just right for the Norwegian.

When he turned home a fifth for the first time in his career, Haaland had effectively scored five times in 35 minutes.

Hs dad Alfie, watching from an executive box high in the stadium, was on his feet leading the applause.

Probably wisely, Guardiola decided there was not much point in Haaland staying on the pitch. He left to a standing ovation from a crowd both appreciative and incredulous at what they had just seen.

City eased off with the job emphatically done before De Bruyne scored with virtually the last kick as Leipzig were condemned to their heaviest European defeat.

Player of the match Haaland Erling Haaland with an average of 8.91 Man City Manchester City Manchester City

RB Leipzig RB Leipzig RB Leipzig Manchester City Avg Squad number 9 Player name Haaland Average rating 8.91 Squad number 17 Player name De Bruyne Average rating 8.56 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 7.82 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 7.66 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 7.65 Squad number 20 Player name Bernardo Silva Average rating 7.64 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 7.61 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 7.56 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 7.52 Squad number 25 Player name Akanji Average rating 7.46 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 7.45 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 7.23 Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 7.03 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 7.02 Squad number 4 Player name Phillips Average rating 6.86 Squad number 21 Player name Gómez Average rating 6.84 RB Leipzig Avg Squad number 7 Player name Olmo Average rating 4.52 Squad number 19 Player name André Silva Average rating 4.40 Squad number 17 Player name Szoboszlai Average rating 4.37 Squad number 11 Player name Werner Average rating 4.36 Squad number 9 Player name Poulsen Average rating 4.33 Squad number 32 Player name Gvardiol Average rating 4.23 Squad number 22 Player name Raum Average rating 4.17 Squad number 4 Player name Orbán Average rating 4.17 Squad number 8 Player name Haidara Average rating 4.16 Squad number 2 Player name Simakan Average rating 4.14 Squad number 10 Player name Forsberg Average rating 4.09 Squad number 39 Player name Henrichs Average rating 4.08 Squad number 44 Player name Kampl Average rating 4.08 Squad number 16 Player name Klostermann Average rating 4.06 Squad number 27 Player name Laimer Average rating 4.04 Squad number 21 Player name Blaswich Average rating 4.02