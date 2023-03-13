Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Listen to the latest Up the Gas podcast on Bristol Rovers from BBC Radio Bristol, with Geoff Twentyman and guests.

Her Game Too co-founders (and Gas Heads) Caz May and Lucy Ford join Geoff to talk about their work, two years since they launched their campaign to tackle sexism in football.

There's also a look ahead to the Portsmouth game at the Memorial Stadium on 18 March, when Rovers will be collaborating with Her Game Too.

You can catch up with all this season's previous episodes here.