Tony Vance (right) and assistant Colin Fallaize have been in charge of Guernsey FC since the club's foundation in 2011

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance has hailed his "magnificent" squad after the club's good run of form.

The Green Lions' 1-1 draw at Uxbridge on Saturday was a fifth game unbeaten in six matches.

Guernsey, who were bottom of Isthmian League South Central after losing to Thatcham Town on 8 January, have won seven and drawn two of their 13 games since to move up to 15th place.

"The players have been magnificent for the last two months," Vance said.

"Two months ago we were rock bottom, everyone was writing us off, everyone was 'sack the manager, do this, do that' and everyone knew what to do," he told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"Now we obviously don't hear those people, but we knew that all we needed was some players back.

"We're starting to get them now, but even in a difficult period where we had 11 or 12 players, we were nicking results."

The draw came after a disappointing 2-1 home loss to fellow strugglers Merstham on Wednesday night, but Guernsey are now eight points clear of the automatic relegation places with seven games to play.

"The players deserve all the plaudits," Vance added.

"It's been a tremendous shift and Wednesday was probably one game too many for us in terms of the last run where we've had two games a week and lots of away games and stuff like that.

"That's why I gave Ross [Allen] and Matt [Loaring] a break, not only from the game but also from getting up and travelling because it takes a lot out of you when you're working.

"The opposing teams moan when they have to do it once, so it's important that hopefully they've had a good weekend and they can be in a strong position because we need to get a few more points as losing to Merstham the other day brought them closer to us, so that's why it was important to grind out a result here."