Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Zander Clark and Angus Gunn will be competing for the Scotland goalkeeper's jersey

Uncapped Zander Clark and Angus Gunn have been included in Scotland's squad for this month's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain.

First choice goalkeeper Craig Gordon, 40, is injured long term and Clark, 30, has taken Gordon's place at Hearts.

Norwich stopper Gunn, 27, committed his international future to Scotland after being capped by England Under-21s.

Queens Park Rangers striker Lyndon Dykes makes the squad after a recent spell in hospital with illness.

However, Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland, who has scored 21 goals this season, misses out, having also been absent from his club's past two games while injured Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna is not included.

The Scots host Cyprus on 25 March (14:00 GMT) then Spain on 28 March (19:45 BST).

Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly and fellow uncapped stopper Robby McCrorie, of Rangers, were on the bench for Scotland's November friendly defeat in Turkey. Kelly is included again but McCrorie misses out.

Gunn's father Bryan played six times for Scotland in the early 1990s and also had a lengthy spell at Norwich.

Clark, like Kelly and McCrorie, has previously been involved in Scotland squads without ever being called upon.

Defenders Nathan Patterson and Kieran Tiernan are selected, despite limited game time at Everton and Arsenal, respectively.

Similarly, midfielders Stuart Armstrong, Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay and forward Ryan Christie are called up after infrequent Premier League appearances of late.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor returns to the squad after missing the November friendly defeat by Turkey due to injury while defenders Liam Cooper and Aaron Hickey are also back. However, right-back Calvin Ramsay does not feature after making his senior international debut in Diyarbakir.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Zander Clark, Angus Gunn, Liam Kelly

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson, Ryan Porteous, Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Che Adams, Jacob Brown, Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes