Jay Devereux has been Hashtag United manager since the summer of 2018

Hashtag United's 'next man up' mentality is the key to their astonishing run of 20 successive league victories, says manager Jay Devereux.

The Essex club, founded by YouTube celebrity Spencer Owen, reached the landmark with a 2-1 win at Heybridge.

They are 11 points clear at the top of Isthmian League North Division, with seven games left this season.

"We'll wait until the time is right before I even consider that [number]," Devereux told BBC Essex.

"We're just taking it one game at a time - it's boring and a cliche but it's stood us in good stead.

"If you start thinking about the games that went before or the games beyond the next one then we're taking our eye off things."

The run began with a 2-1 home win over Wroxham on 12 November, which followed a 4-2 defeat at chief rivals AFC Sudbury four days earlier.

Hashtag set a club record when they reached 11 wins in January, are already certain of a play-off place and need 13 points from seven games to clinch the title.

When asked about his team's strengths, Devereux said: "A little bit of everything. We've got depth and character, we pride ourselves on how hard we work and it's just that mentality of 'next man up'.

"There have been changes within the last few months - changes that are forced or you make changes - and there's no way we'd have won the amount of games we've won with the same XI, it's impossible.

"That 'next man up' mentality, that togetherness, that spirit, everybody being in it together - that is what's made us do OK."

The results sequence means Hashtag have been able to add to their squad from a position of strength, recently bringing in centre-back Nathan Reid, who won two caps for Jamaica.

But one player who has been catching the eye is 20-year-old midfielder Jermaine Francis, who scored both goals at Heybridge.

"He's a special young player for this level. He's got a very bright future," added Devereux.

"People look at him and get put off by his size and stature, but he's got a heart as big as a lion, he's brave, he's bright and enthusiastic and he's an absolute joy to work with."