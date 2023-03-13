Chris Wilder has been appointed by Watford on a deal to the end of the season

Chris Wilder wants to see more confidence from Watford in attack after starting his time in charge of the club with defeat at QPR.

The 55-year-old was appointed head coach for the rest of the season after Slaven Bilic was sacked last week.

The 1-0 loss at Loftus Road left them 11th in the Championship, six points from the play-off places.

"We have to be a lot better in the final third with the quality we've got," Wilder said.

"There's just a little bit of fragility about us at the moment and a little bit of a lack of confidence for that final pass, run, cross, finish that gets you back into the game and go on to win it.

"If we don't show that when we do get into those positions, then we're not going to get anything from the game," the former Sheffield United and Middlesbrough boss told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Watford only have 10 matches left to keep their hopes alive of an immediate return to the Premier League following last season's relegation - starting with home games against Birmingham and Wigan on Tuesday and Saturday respectively.

Wilder said QPR were stronger in every department than his team in the first half, and felt his limited amount of time with the players in the build-up had also been a factor in the result.

"That's not an excuse - I understood the position coming in on Wednesday in the lead-up to a game. You try and work on a few bits and pieces but it's never enough time," he added.

"Seeing it up close and personal, I've learned a lot more about the players and the shortcomings of the team and the group at the moment.

"The captain said it afterwards when I allowed him to have his opinion - it's something that's happened all too often this season, that type of performance.

"We've got to quickly get over it and try and get something out of the next two games. If we do get a couple of wins, which we're more than capable of doing, then we put ourselves in a better position."