Southampton

Kyle Walker-Peters (centre) suffered racist abuse on Instagram following a tackle on Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho (right)

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters has suffered racist abuse online after the club's goalless draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Offensive replies were posted in the comments of the 25-year-old's week-old Instagram post on Sunday.

A racist term directed at Walker-Peters followed a comment about United substitute Alejandro Garnacho.

Winger Garnacho appeared to be in pain after a challenge by Walker-Peters in the closing stages of the game.

The 18-year-old was brought on to replace Jadon Sancho with 17 minutes remaining but was forced off in injury time after a tackle by the Saints full-back.

He was seen leaving the ground on crutches but United manager Erik ten Hag said Garnacho's injury was "not too bad".