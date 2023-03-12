Kyle Walker-Peters suffers racist abuse online after Southampton draw with Manchester United
Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters has suffered racist abuse online after the club's goalless draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Offensive replies were posted in the comments of the 25-year-old's week-old Instagram post on Sunday.
A racist term directed at Walker-Peters followed a comment about United substitute Alejandro Garnacho.
Winger Garnacho appeared to be in pain after a challenge by Walker-Peters in the closing stages of the game.
The 18-year-old was brought on to replace Jadon Sancho with 17 minutes remaining but was forced off in injury time after a tackle by the Saints full-back.
He was seen leaving the ground on crutches but United manager Erik ten Hag said Garnacho's injury was "not too bad".