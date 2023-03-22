Close menu

European Championship 2024 qualifiers: Who do you think will reach Euro 2024?

Last updated on .From the section European Championshipcomments70

Jude Bellingham of England, Stuart Dallas of Northern Ireland, Che Adams of Scotland and Aaron Ramsey of Wales.
England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales all start their qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 this week

Here we go again. Qualifying for the 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany gets under way this week as 53 nations battle for 24 places.

In a repeat of last tournament's final, England face holders Italy in their first Group C match on Thursday.

Scotland find themselves in a difficult group with Spain and Norway as they hope to reach just their second major tournament this century.

Wales, semi-finalists in 2016, are in Group D with Croatia, Turkey, Latvia and Armenia.

Northern Ireland, who made their only Euros appearance seven years ago, are in an intriguing Group H which includes Denmark and Finland.

Two teams from each group advance straight to the finals, plus there is a backdoor route via the Nations League for a handful of teams.

We want to know who you see booking their spot in next year's tournament, plus you can have your say in the comments.

Group A

Group A

Who will reach Euro 2024?

Group B

Group B

Who will reach Euro 2024?

Group C

Group C

Who will reach Euro 2024?

Group D

Group D

Who will reach Euro 2024?

Group E

Group E

Who will reach Euro 2024?

Group F

Group F

Who will reach Euro 2024?

Group G

Group G

Who will reach Euro 2024?

Group H

Group H

Who will reach Euro 2024?

Group I

Group I

Who will reach Euro 2024?

Group J

Group J

Who will reach Euro 2024?

Comments

Join the conversation

70 comments

  • Comment posted by David, today at 08:16

    Hardest one to call group G

  • Comment posted by ronny, today at 08:13

    yawns.....

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 08:12

    Too many teams will qualify.

    Back in the days when 8 teams qualified the Euros was a brilliant tournament- every game meant something.

    16 teams was already too big, 24 is a complete joke and is clearly just about making as much money as possible.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 08:11

    What is most interesting is the difference in quality between the various groups. Some groups have almost no teams who traditionally qualify for these type of tournaments.

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 08:16

      RR replied:
      That's the positive about the Nations League. Before that, teams used to be sorted based on coefficient but now even if you're a France, Spain, England, Portugal, you have to earn your place in the top pot if you want it

  • Comment posted by England Spurs, today at 08:11

    I fear Italy and Ukraine from Group C. Our squad lacks depth and quality in key areas particularly centre half and centre midfield. Rice and Phillips are no where near good enough. Kane is getting past it and we have no one near good enough to replace him. Perhaps the boy Arsenal have out on loan in France could be the answer if he can be convinced. I think we will miss out.

    • Reply posted by RR, today at 08:17

      RR replied:
      I think England will top the group. You might say I'm wildly optimistic, but I think we will go unbeaten, winning 6 and drawing 2

  • Comment posted by GangsterofLove, today at 08:11

    Almost all of them will qualify these days, but probably not Scotland.

  • Comment posted by Black pudding, today at 08:11

    Israel (Middle Eastern country) in the Euros ?? Considering their human rights records they should be banned like Russia ?

    • Reply posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 08:16

      Half Hearted Waffle replied:
      What for?? Defending themselves??

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 08:08

    You heard it here first .............. Malta for the win!!

  • Comment posted by ubercurmudgeon, today at 08:07

    It'd be easier to discuss who won't qualify with the amount of teams in the tournament.

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 08:04

    Blimey that's a lot of teams. Gave up after group C

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 08:10

      SD replied:
      Exactly. Has anyone really selected every group and put each team in order?
      Not a chance.

  • Comment posted by gary, today at 08:00

    I can see Scotland and Wales suffering this qualification, I'd put Georgia ahead of Scotland, Turkey definitely ahead of Wales

  • Comment posted by Torquay400, today at 07:56

    Minnows need to play off before being put in any group, number of competing teams need to be reduced, too many one sided games although some intriguing ones as well.

    • Reply posted by Cymraes27, today at 08:08

      Cymraes27 replied:
      It's qualifying not the final tournament

  • Comment posted by spireiteboy, today at 07:56

    Northern Ireland should make it this time..

    • Reply posted by gary, today at 08:03

      gary replied:
      Make it to 4th 😂

  • Comment posted by John, today at 07:55

    It turns out that England have a relatively hard group.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 07:53

    There are so many dull groups and a heck of a lot of dross there. And 24 is still too many. 16 in four groups of four was perfect for so many reasons.

    • Reply posted by mmmmbeeeer, today at 08:10

      mmmmbeeeer replied:
      Do you ever think that perhaps the supporters of those "dross" teams may like to see their team playing in internationals? So what if they lose, they'll still enjoy it.

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 07:53

    Can anyone be arsed selecting all those leagues

  • Comment posted by 1night in Bangkok, today at 07:49

    Euros, Carabo Cup, Europa league, Europa conference. Club word cup,friendlies, Atm, s for football authorities, I don't watch, won't watch.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 07:54

      SD replied:
      yet feel the need to tell everyone you won't be watching.

  • Comment posted by Mephisto , today at 07:48

    So much for there being less football, sooner it will be harder to not qualify... won't be too long b4 both uefa and fifa expand both competitions to about 60 teams each... anything to keep lining the pockets.

    • Reply posted by StevieC, today at 08:08

      StevieC replied:
      And the people will keep watching and paying and FIFA will keep gaining more power and doing whatever they like
      Sadly

  • Comment posted by Dusty, today at 07:46

    i hope all the home nations qualify
    gives us all something to cheer about
    nothing to cheer about in the news

  • Comment posted by This is the BBC calling, today at 07:36

    Scotland will come really really close to qualifying ... But will ultimately fail on goal difference, of cour

    • Reply posted by G-Dawgy-Dawg, today at 07:42

      G-Dawgy-Dawg replied:
      Wrong because they are already guaranteed a playoff place

