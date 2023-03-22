Last updated on .From the section European Championship

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales all start their qualifying campaign for Euro 2024 this week

Here we go again. Qualifying for the 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany gets under way this week as 53 nations battle for 24 places.

In a repeat of last tournament's final, England face holders Italy in their first Group C match on Thursday.

Scotland find themselves in a difficult group with Spain and Norway as they hope to reach just their second major tournament this century.

Wales, semi-finalists in 2016, are in Group D with Croatia, Turkey, Latvia and Armenia.

Northern Ireland, who made their only Euros appearance seven years ago, are in an intriguing Group H which includes Denmark and Finland.

Two teams from each group advance straight to the finals, plus there is a backdoor route via the Nations League for a handful of teams.

We want to know who you see booking their spot in next year's tournament, plus you can have your say in the comments.

