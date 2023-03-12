Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0BarcelonaBarcelona1

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Barcelona: Raphinha scores only goal in narrow win for La Liga leaders

Raphinha scoring the opening goal against Athletic Bilbao
Raphinha has scored the only goal in successive matches to earn Barcelona back-to-back 1-0 wins

Barcelona restored their nine-point lead at the top of La Liga with a narrow victory at Athletic Bilbao.

Raphinha hit the winner with a drilled effort in first-half injury-time.

Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made several fine stops to deny Bilbao, who had a late Inaki Williams goal ruled out for handball after a lengthy Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check.

Oier Zarraga's effort was also cleared off the line by Jules Kounde in added time as Barca clung on.

It meant Xavi's side extended their advantage over rivals Real Madrid, who had briefly cut Barca's lead to six points after beating Espanyol on Saturday,

The two rivals are set to meet in El Clasico at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

Ernesto Valverde's Bilbao side, meanwhile, stay ninth after a 10th defeat of the season, although they can consider themselves unlucky after a spirited performance.

Barca top scorer Robert Lewandowski, back in the side after recovering from injury, had an early opportunity when he broke clear on goal but his shot was smothered by the onrushing Julen Agirrezabala.

That seemed to spark Bilbao, who went close twice in quick succession when Williams' shot was saved by Ter Stegen and Raul Garcia's header from the resulting corner hit the bar.

Barca went ahead when Sergio Busquets' probing pass was collected by Raphinha in the area and the former Leeds forward fired across Agirrezabala and into the far corner for his second goal in successive games.

The Brazilian's celebrations were initially cut short by the assistant referee's flag, but replays showed he was well onside and VAR overturned the decision.

Bilbao were the stronger side in the second half, but efforts from Alex Berenguer and Iker Muniain were superbly saved by Ter Stegen.

Bilbao thought they had the equaliser their pressure deserved when Williams raced onto a pass over the top and powered the ball home, but the goal was eventually chalked off for a handball by Muniain in the build-up.

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Agirrezabala
  • 18De MarcosSubstituted forCapaat 84'minutes
  • 3Vivian
  • 4Martínez
  • 24BalenziagaSubstituted forBerchicheat 70'minutes
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 6VesgaSubstituted forZarragaat 64'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 7Berenguer RemiroSubstituted forGuruzetaat 84'minutes
  • 22GarcíaSubstituted forMuniainat 64'minutes
  • 11Nico Williams
  • 9WilliamsBooked at 30mins

Substitutes

  • 5Álvarez
  • 10Muniain
  • 12Guruzeta
  • 16Vencedor
  • 17Berchiche
  • 19Zarraga
  • 21Capa
  • 31Paredes
  • 35Iruarrizaga

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20RobertoBooked at 76minsSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 83'minutes
  • 23Koundé
  • 15Christensen
  • 28Balde
  • 6GaviSubstituted forAlarcónat 90+4'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 21F de Jong
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forAlonsoat 83'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 11F TorresSubstituted forKessieat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessie
  • 24García
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
  • 38Alarcón
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
49,741

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Athletic Club 0, Barcelona 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Athletic Club 0, Barcelona 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nico Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yuri Berchiche.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ángel Alarcón replaces Gavi.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Marcos Alonso.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nico Williams.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Athletic Club 0-1 Barcelona.

  10. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).

  12. Booking

    Oier Zarraga (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Oier Zarraga (Athletic Club).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Íñigo Martínez.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Club. Gorka Guruzeta replaces Alex Berenguer.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Club. Ander Capa replaces Óscar De Marcos.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ansu Fati replaces Sergi Roberto.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Marcos Alonso replaces Raphinha.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th March 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2521224783965
2Real Madrid25175350193156
3Atl Madrid24136538191945
4Real Sociedad2513663324945
5Real Betis2512673326742
6Villarreal2511592924538
7Rayo Vallecano259882928135
8Osasuna259792224-234
9Ath Bilbao2596103327633
10Mallorca2595112226-432
11Celta Vigo2587102934-531
12Girona2486103838030
13Sevilla2577112940-1128
14Real Valladolid2584131935-1628
15Espanyol2569103139-827
16Cádiz2569102037-1727
17Valencia2575132828026
18Getafe2568112534-926
19Almería2574142944-1525
20Elche2527161949-3013
View full Spanish La Liga table

