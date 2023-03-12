Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Cardiff Met players celebrate Elli Preece scoring their crucial third goal

Holders Cardiff Met edged out Cardiff City Women to retain the Genero Adran Trophy with an impressive 3-1 win.

In a repeat of last year's final, the Archers were again too strong at the SDM Glass Stadium in Bridgend.

Erin Murray scored twice for a 2-0 half-time lead before City captain Siobhan Walsh hit back from the penalty spot.

But player of the match Ellie Preece netted Met's third as the defending champions held out to lift the cup.

Cardiff City Women had topped the Adran Premier table unbeaten but were made to pay for missing several chances.

They started brightly as they looked to avenge their 1-0 defeat in last season's final.

Semi-final hero Phoebie Poole beat the offside trap but fired wide after just a minute and had a second effort blocked.

Archers had goalkeeper Amelia Forkings to thank for denying Rhianne Oakley and Megan Bowen before taking the lead against the run of play with Murray's 14th minute penalty.

Missed chances

Cardiff City continued to rue missed chances when Met doubled their lead ten minutes later after Murray tapped in Preece's pin-point cross from close range.

Preece, who scored in the semi-final, was superbly denied a golden chance of her own by Walsh's last-ditch tackle.

Danielle Green had her effort well saved by Forkings but the Met goalkeeper was at fault when she brought down Oakley in the box on 67 minutes.

Walsh halved the lead from the spot to set up a thrilling climax however the champions showed their class as Preece netted the crucial third.

Cardiff City threw everything at Forkings' goal in the final 15 minutes but Poole headed just wide and substitute Eliza Collie was denied by a wonderful save as Met hung on for the title.