Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Gunn has made 22 appearances for Norwich City this season

Angus Gunn has committed his international future to Scotland and is expected to be in the squad for this month's European Championship qualifiers at home to Cyprus and Spain.

The 27-year-old Norwich City goalkeeper has represented England from under-16 to under-21 level.

His Thurso-born father, Bryan, was capped six times for Scotland while playing for Norwich in the 1990s.

"I've changed allegiances, exciting times for me," Gunn told BBC Norfolk.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke, who will reveal his pool of players on Tuesday, is without Craig Gordon as the veteran Hearts captain recovers from a broken leg.

Other experienced goalkeepers David Marshall and Allan McGregor have retired from international football, while squad members Liam Kelly and Zander Clark remain uncapped.

"I had a positive meeting with the manager a couple of months ago," Gunn explained. "I'm available and hopefully I can get in the squad.

"People have talked about it before but I don't think I'd been playing regularly enough to warrant a call up with Scotland or England.

"It's a time in my career when I want to playing lots of games. I want to push myself and get that consistency."

Norwich team-mates Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean are regulars under Clarke and have been discussing the switch with Gunn.

"Grant and Kenny have spoken to me about how positive the group is at the moment," he added. "My dad is happy as well."

Scotland begin their Hampden double-header against Cyprus on 25 March, with Spain visiting three days later.