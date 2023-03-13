Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Aaron Hughes won 112 caps and played for Northern Ireland at Euro 2016

Michael O'Neill has named former defender Aaron Hughes in his revamped backroom team for his second stint as Northern Ireland manager.

Hughes, who won 112 Northern Ireland caps, and Diarmuid O'Carroll have been brought on board as senior coaches.

David Rouse is NI's new goalkeeping coach while Matthew Crawford will be the team's performance analyst.

Northern Ireland begin their Euro 2024 qualification campaign in San Marino on 23 March.

O'Neill said he is "more than happy" with his backroom team as aims to repeat Northern Ireland's qualification for the Euro 2016 finals, which came during his first stint in charge.

O'Carroll's role comes after he withdrew his application for the Northern Ireland Under-19 and Under-17 manager's role - a day after his appointment was announced in 2021.

This was down to an "administrative error" in his application and O'Neill added O'Carroll "recognises the difficult situation which the association was put in at that time", but "we both consider the matter closed".

O'Neill said the former Cliftonville, Glenavon and Crusaders striker will be a "great asset" and is a "vibrant young coach".

He added that former NI defender Nicholl is "a vital source of information, not just for me, but for all the staff" and Hughes, who is also the Irish FA's technical director, brings experience and professionalism "which will be particularly invaluable to the younger players in the squad".

Rouse was goalkeeping coach under O'Neill during his stint at Stoke City, and Crawford spent five years as senior analyst with Wales' senior team.