Alfredo Morelos, whose Rangers contract expires at the end of this season, has started on the bench the last three games

Rangers manager Michael Beale says he needs to "see a little bit more" from out-of-favour striker Alfredo Morelos.

The Colombia forward has failed to start the Ibrox side's last three matches, including Sunday's Scottish Cup last-eight win over Raith Rovers.

Morelos is one of eight senior Rangers players who are out of contract this summer, with recent speculation external-link linking the 26-year-old with a move to Sevilla.

"He's free to go and speak to other people," Beale told Viaplay post-match.

"In terms of the reports from outside, I've not spoken to him about it. Alfredo's situation is slightly different. He's been at the club a long time. We've not offered him anything.

"We've not done anything with any of the out-of-contract players. We want to have a look and keep talking."

Beale 'wants more energy' from Morelos

Since signing from HJK Helsinki in 2017, Morelos has scored 122 goals in 261 games for the Ibrox side - becoming the club's leading goalscorer in European competition in the process. But his form has fluctuated over the past 18 months.

Former Ibrox manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst dropped the Colombian from the travelling squad to PSV Eindhoven in August after citing concerns over the striker's attitude and fitness.

His last start came in last month's Viaplay Cup final defeat by Celtic. Morelos scored in the game and was one of Rangers' better performers at Hampden, but Beale has favoured Antonio Colak in his three most recent starting line-ups.

Beale has hailed "the energy" of Colak, who has 17 goals Morelos' 10 this term. If Morelos is to win back his place, he will have to show his manager he is capable of reaching that same level of vigour.

"Alfredo had the shirt, he was the only striker fit, and he did very well," Beale added. "When [Morelos] has needed to play he's been fine - but I want a bit more energy in the final third.

"Can he provide that? If he can then he's a better option than what he has been the last few months. Everything I'm saying here has been said to him as well."

As well as Morelos, goalkeeper Allan McGregor, centre-back Filip Helander, winger Ryan Kent and midfielders Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack and Steven Davis are all out of contract at the end of the season.

Malik Tillman's loan from Bayern Munich is also set to expire in the summer.

Beale has previously spoken of his desire to make Tillman's loan move permanent. It would also appear the Rangers manager would like to keep both Kent and Jack beyond the end of the campaign.

"[Jack] is in a place where I've said publicly I'd like him to stay, and the same with [Kent]. That's above me. It's a summer we'll make big decisions in, but the right ones without being reckless."