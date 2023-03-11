Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Jack, Cantwell, Celtic, Mooy, Starfelt, Hearts, St Johnstone
Midfielder Ryan Jack, whose current Rangers contract expires at the end of this season, is set to be offered a new deal at Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)
Meanwhile, Rangers manager Michael Beale says the Ibrox club will have to turn over around a quarter of their squad in the summer. (Football Scotland)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has revealed centre-back Carl Starfelt was substituted at half-time against Hearts on Saturday due to a hip injury. (Scottish Sun)
Midfielder Aaron Mooy says he is embracing the "enjoyable" trophy pressure at Celtic. (Daily Record)
Hearts and Australia midfielder Cammy Devlin says he has "nothing but admiration" for fellow countryman Mooy, who scored Celtic's opening goal in Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final win at Tynecastle. (Glasgow Times)
Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell insists the Ibrox club have the big-game mentality required to halt another Celtic treble. (Scottish Sun)
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson refused to use excuses for his side's Scottish Cup exit to Celtic, despite missing eight regular first-team starters. (Edinburgh News)
Rangers manager Beale is confident Leon King's time as a Rangers first-team player will come eventually. (Glasgow Times)
Captain Liam Gordon believes getting striker Chris Kane back will be "massive" for St Johnstone. (The Courier)