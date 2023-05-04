Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (seven out of seven) has a better 100% record from the penalty spot in the Premier League this season than Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister (six out of six)

Manchester United's Champions League hopes suffered a setback as Brighton scored a dramatic 99th-minute penalty winner to keep their own European ambitions on track.

Alexis Mac Allister converted deep into injury time to settle a Premier League thriller at Amex Stadium.

United - in the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot - stay four points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, but now have only one game in hand.

And Brighton deserved this victory for a relentless approach that finally gave them the breakthrough seconds from the end after Luke Shaw handled, the penalty awarded after a video assistant referee review.

Brighton, in sixth, are now only four points adrift of Liverpool, who have played two games more, and their celebrations at the final whistle contrasted sharply with the desolation of their defeat by United on penalties in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley less than two weeks ago.

Both sides had chances in a superb game, with Antony shooting wide for United in the opening seconds while both Marcus Rashford and Antony Martial forced Brighton keeper Jason Steele into important saves.

Brighton, fresh from the 6-0 thrashing of Wolves, played with the verve that has become their trademark. Kaoru Mitoma shot straight at David de Gea when clean through, and missed another good chance after the break, while Danny Welbeck was also off target with another presentable opening.

The Seagulls turned up the pressure in stoppage time, De Gea saving superbly from Mac Allister and Pervis Etupinan before they finally made the breakthrough.

Superb Brighton aim for Europe

Brighton's thrilling attacking style under manager Roberto de Zerbi has got their fans dreaming of European football next season and the scenes of celebration at the final whistle reflected the belief and optimism surging through the club.

On this evidence, if Brighton do reach Europe, they will be a wonderfully entertaining addition.

They showed they have recovered from losing to United at Wembley by refusing to take a backward step, hunting down their tiring opponents in the game's later stages.

Brighton play with a pace and intensity that is pure theatre at times and in the end it just proved too much for United, although this game was settled on the fine margin of that late penalty.

Argentina World Cup winner Mac Allister ignored the noise and pressure to beat De Gea convincingly and send the Brighton fans wild. How they enjoyed De Zerbi leading his triumphant players on a lap of honour at the final whistle.

For all Brighton's excellence, they still relied heavily on goalkeeper Steele, who was outstanding when called upon.

Brighton have struggling Everton at home next and in this mood and form, will feel capable of beating anyone.

Man Utd away day blues continue

Manchester United are still in a good position to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four but there is no doubt an indifferent away record is putting them under pressure.

This defeat was their seventh in 17 games, winning seven and drawing three, and for all they made Steele work, the traffic flowed nearly all one way towards their goal as the clock ticked down.

Shaw looked a very guilty man as Brighton manager De Zerbi and his entire backroom staff demanded a penalty in the closing seconds, the inevitable confirmed after VAR invited referee Andre Marriner to visit the screen.

United had their chances but found Steele in top form, their problems coming as they appeared to run out of steam in the second half.

Martial missed one of those opportunities but otherwise gave a lifeless, lacklustre performance and it was no surprise when he was eventually substituted.

United now travel to West Ham United on Sunday and will know their margin for error has been reduced by this defeat.

Player of the match Gilmour Billy Gilmour with an average of 8.42 Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 27 Player name Gilmour Average rating 8.42 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 7.95 Squad number 23 Player name Steele Average rating 7.59 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 7.54 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 7.50 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 7.36 Squad number 7 Player name March Average rating 7.32 Squad number 20 Player name Enciso Average rating 7.29 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 7.28 Squad number 22 Player name Mitoma Average rating 7.25 Squad number 40 Player name Buonanotte Average rating 7.06 Squad number 21 Player name Undav Average rating 6.90 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 6.87 Squad number 6 Player name Colwill Average rating 6.85 Manchester United Avg Squad number 29 Player name Wan-Bissaka Average rating 5.28 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 4.99 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 4.93 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 4.90 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 4.25 Squad number 15 Player name Sabitzer Average rating 4.17 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 4.06 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 3.92 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 3.78 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 3.46 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 3.41 Squad number 27 Player name Weghorst Average rating 3.30 Squad number 9 Player name Martial Average rating 3.25 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 3.21

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 23 Steele 25 Caicedo 4 Webster 5 Dunk 30 Estupiñán 27 Gilmour 10 Mac Allister 40 Buonanotte 20 Enciso 22 Mitoma 18 Welbeck 23 Steele

25 Caicedo Booked at 87mins

4 Webster Booked at 52mins

5 Dunk Booked at 70mins

30 Estupiñán

27 Gilmour Substituted for Colwill at 75' minutes Booked at 77mins

10 Mac Allister

40 Buonanotte Substituted for March at 63' minutes

20 Enciso

22 Mitoma

18 Welbeck Substituted for Undav at 75' minutes Substitutes 1 Sánchez

6 Colwill

7 March

21 Undav

26 Ayari

29 van Hecke

42 Offiah

49 Moran

51 Peupion Man Utd Formation 4-3-3 1 de Gea 29 Wan-Bissaka 2 Lindelöf 23 Shaw 20 Dalot 17 Fred 18 Casemiro 8 Bruno Fernandes 21 Antony 9 Martial 10 Rashford 1 de Gea

29 Wan-Bissaka

2 Lindelöf

23 Shaw Booked at 90mins

20 Dalot Booked at 59mins

17 Fred Substituted for Sabitzer at 76' minutes

18 Casemiro Booked at 44mins

8 Bruno Fernandes

21 Antony Booked at 70mins Substituted for Sancho at 76' minutes

9 Martial Substituted for Weghorst at 84' minutes

10 Rashford Substitutes 5 Maguire

12 Malacia

14 Eriksen

15 Sabitzer

25 Sancho

27 Weghorst

28 Pellistri

31 Butland

33 Williams Referee: Andre Marriner Attendance: 31,577 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester United 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester United 0. Post update Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester United 0. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner. Post update VAR Decision: Penalty Brighton and Hove Albion. Post update Penalty conceded by Luke Shaw (Manchester United) with a hand ball in the penalty area. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Wout Weghorst. Booking Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United). Post update Attempt saved. Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Solly March. Post update Attempt missed. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by David de Gea. Post update Attempt saved. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Solly March. Post update Foul by Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United). Booking Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Levi Colwill following a fast break. Post update Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Casemiro. Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward