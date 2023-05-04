Close menu
Premier League
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1Man UtdManchester United0

Brighton 1-0 Manchester United: Alexis Mac Allister scores 99th-minute penalty to win it

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Amex Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister scores for Brighton
Only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (seven out of seven) has a better 100% record from the penalty spot in the Premier League this season than Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister (six out of six)

Manchester United's Champions League hopes suffered a setback as Brighton scored a dramatic 99th-minute penalty winner to keep their own European ambitions on track.

Alexis Mac Allister converted deep into injury time to settle a Premier League thriller at Amex Stadium.

United - in the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot - stay four points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, but now have only one game in hand.

And Brighton deserved this victory for a relentless approach that finally gave them the breakthrough seconds from the end after Luke Shaw handled, the penalty awarded after a video assistant referee review.

Brighton, in sixth, are now only four points adrift of Liverpool, who have played two games more, and their celebrations at the final whistle contrasted sharply with the desolation of their defeat by United on penalties in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley less than two weeks ago.

Both sides had chances in a superb game, with Antony shooting wide for United in the opening seconds while both Marcus Rashford and Antony Martial forced Brighton keeper Jason Steele into important saves.

Brighton, fresh from the 6-0 thrashing of Wolves, played with the verve that has become their trademark. Kaoru Mitoma shot straight at David de Gea when clean through, and missed another good chance after the break, while Danny Welbeck was also off target with another presentable opening.

The Seagulls turned up the pressure in stoppage time, De Gea saving superbly from Mac Allister and Pervis Etupinan before they finally made the breakthrough.

Superb Brighton aim for Europe

Brighton's thrilling attacking style under manager Roberto de Zerbi has got their fans dreaming of European football next season and the scenes of celebration at the final whistle reflected the belief and optimism surging through the club.

On this evidence, if Brighton do reach Europe, they will be a wonderfully entertaining addition.

They showed they have recovered from losing to United at Wembley by refusing to take a backward step, hunting down their tiring opponents in the game's later stages.

Brighton play with a pace and intensity that is pure theatre at times and in the end it just proved too much for United, although this game was settled on the fine margin of that late penalty.

Argentina World Cup winner Mac Allister ignored the noise and pressure to beat De Gea convincingly and send the Brighton fans wild. How they enjoyed De Zerbi leading his triumphant players on a lap of honour at the final whistle.

For all Brighton's excellence, they still relied heavily on goalkeeper Steele, who was outstanding when called upon.

Brighton have struggling Everton at home next and in this mood and form, will feel capable of beating anyone.

Man Utd away day blues continue

Manchester United are still in a good position to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four but there is no doubt an indifferent away record is putting them under pressure.

This defeat was their seventh in 17 games, winning seven and drawing three, and for all they made Steele work, the traffic flowed nearly all one way towards their goal as the clock ticked down.

Shaw looked a very guilty man as Brighton manager De Zerbi and his entire backroom staff demanded a penalty in the closing seconds, the inevitable confirmed after VAR invited referee Andre Marriner to visit the screen.

United had their chances but found Steele in top form, their problems coming as they appeared to run out of steam in the second half.

Martial missed one of those opportunities but otherwise gave a lifeless, lacklustre performance and it was no surprise when he was eventually substituted.

United now travel to West Ham United on Sunday and will know their margin for error has been reduced by this defeat.

Player of the match

GilmourBilly Gilmour

with an average of 8.42

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number27Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    8.42

  2. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    7.95

  3. Squad number23Player nameSteele
    Average rating

    7.59

  4. Squad number5Player nameDunk
    Average rating

    7.54

  5. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    7.50

  6. Squad number30Player nameEstupiñán
    Average rating

    7.36

  7. Squad number7Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    7.32

  8. Squad number20Player nameEnciso
    Average rating

    7.29

  9. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    7.28

  10. Squad number22Player nameMitoma
    Average rating

    7.25

  11. Squad number40Player nameBuonanotte
    Average rating

    7.06

  12. Squad number21Player nameUndav
    Average rating

    6.90

  13. Squad number18Player nameWelbeck
    Average rating

    6.87

  14. Squad number6Player nameColwill
    Average rating

    6.85

Manchester United

  1. Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    5.28

  2. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    4.99

  3. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    4.93

  4. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    4.90

  5. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    4.25

  6. Squad number15Player nameSabitzer
    Average rating

    4.17

  7. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    4.06

  8. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    3.92

  9. Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    3.78

  10. Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    3.46

  11. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    3.41

  12. Squad number27Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    3.30

  13. Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    3.25

  14. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    3.21

Line-ups

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 25CaicedoBooked at 87mins
  • 4WebsterBooked at 52mins
  • 5DunkBooked at 70mins
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 27GilmourSubstituted forColwillat 75'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 40BuonanotteSubstituted forMarchat 63'minutes
  • 20Enciso
  • 22Mitoma
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forUndavat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 6Colwill
  • 7March
  • 21Undav
  • 26Ayari
  • 29van Hecke
  • 42Offiah
  • 49Moran
  • 51Peupion

Man Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 23ShawBooked at 90mins
  • 20DalotBooked at 59mins
  • 17FredSubstituted forSabitzerat 76'minutes
  • 18CasemiroBooked at 44mins
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 21AntonyBooked at 70minsSubstituted forSanchoat 76'minutes
  • 9MartialSubstituted forWeghorstat 84'minutes
  • 10Rashford

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 12Malacia
  • 14Eriksen
  • 15Sabitzer
  • 25Sancho
  • 27Weghorst
  • 28Pellistri
  • 31Butland
  • 33Williams
Referee:
Andre Marriner
Attendance:
31,577

Match Stats

Home TeamBrightonAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home22
Away16
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester United 0.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Brighton and Hove Albion 1, Manchester United 0. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Brighton and Hove Albion.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Luke Shaw (Manchester United) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Wout Weghorst.

  7. Booking

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Solly March.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Webster (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Solly March with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by David de Gea.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Solly March.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  15. Post update

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).

  18. Booking

    Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Levi Colwill following a fast break.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Casemiro.

