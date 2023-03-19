Match ends, Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1.
Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to a routine home victory over managerless Crystal Palace.
The Gunners, aiming to become champions for the first time since 2003-04, went ahead at Emirates Stadium through Gabriel Martinelli's left-footed strike - his sixth goal in six league matches.
Bukayo Saka doubled the lead when he collected Ben White's pass and curled an effort past 19-year-old goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.
Granit Xhaka made it 3-0 with a first-time finish from Leandro Trossard's assist, before Jeffrey Schlupp pulled one back from close range following a corner for Palace's first goal in five matches.
But the excellent Saka restored Arsenal's three-goal advantage with a guided finish from Kiernan Tierney's pull-back to seal the victory.
Arsenal have 69 points from 28 matches, with second-placed Manchester City, who beat Burnley 6-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, on 61 points having played a game less.
Palace sacked manager Patrick Vieira on Friday and have now not won in 13 games in all competitions and are only three points above the relegation zone.
Arsenal back in business after European disappointment
For Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, this was a perfect response after his side lost on penalties to Sporting Lisbon in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday.
Once Martinelli put them ahead with his 13th goal of the season, there only looked to be one winner, with Palace powerless to stop Arsenal.
Saka's goal, confirmed by the video assistant referee following a check for offside, made it 2-0, with Xhaka adding a third in the 55th minute.
Palace got a goal back, but it was no surprise that Saka soon scored again to take his total to 13 for the campaign.
Arteta will also be delighted with the character his team have shown as they have bounced back from setbacks.
This victory was their sixth in a row in the league since a 3-1 home loss to City threatened to derail their title hopes.
But they have recovered in style and go into the international break in pole position.
Palace tamely slip to fourth successive loss
This was Palace's first match since sacking ex-Arsenal captain Vieira, a move former Gunners defender Martin Keown called a "panicked decision", with the home fans regularly singing Vieira's name throughout Sunday's game.
The Frenchman had been manager since July 2021 after Roy Hodgson's departure and had won 22 of 74 games in all competitions.
Palace last won on 31 December with a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth before a run of no wins, five draws and seven defeats saw Vieira sacked.
Hodgson, 75, has been tipped for a temporary return, while under-21s boss Paddy McCarthy took charge of the team on Sunday.
McCarthy suffered a blow before the match when central defender Joachim Andersen sustained an injury in the warm-up and had to be replaced by James Tomkins.
Wilfried Zaha hit the post in the 10th minute and had a shot saved by Aaron Ramsdale early in the second half, before Schlupp's consolation as Palace slipped to their fourth successive league defeat.
They have almost two weeks before their next game, with a vital month coming up in April as they look to extend their 10-season top-flight spell.
But their fate still lies in their hands, so their managerial decision is going to be a vital one.
In April they face six of their relegation rivals - Leicester, Leeds, Southampton, Everton, Wolves and West Ham - and how they get on in those matches will go a long way to deciding their future.
Player of the match
Gabriel MartinelliGabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameGabriel MartinelliAverage rating
8.89
- Squad number7Player nameSakaAverage rating
8.83
- Squad number34Player nameXhakaAverage rating
8.60
- Squad number3Player nameTierneyAverage rating
8.51
- Squad number8Player nameØdegaardAverage rating
8.36
- Squad number5Player nameParteyAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number19Player nameTrossardAverage rating
8.30
- Squad number4Player nameWhiteAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number6Player nameGabriel MagalhãesAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number16Player nameHoldingAverage rating
7.95
- Squad number1Player nameRamsdaleAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number35Player nameZinchenkoAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number10Player nameSmith RoweAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number20Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
7.35
- Squad number15Player nameKiwiorAverage rating
7.33
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number41Player nameWhitworthAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number10Player nameEzeAverage rating
4.95
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
4.91
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
4.41
- Squad number28Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number29Player nameAhamadaAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number19Player nameHughesAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number5Player nameTomkinsAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number4Player nameMilivojevicAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
4.07
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ramsdale
- 4WhiteSubstituted forJorginhoat 83'minutes
- 16Holding
- 6GabrielSubstituted forKiwiorat 86'minutes
- 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTierneyat 65'minutes
- 8Ødegaard
- 5Partey
- 34Xhaka
- 7Saka
- 19TrossardSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 65'minutes
- 11MartinelliSubstituted forSmith Roweat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 10Smith Rowe
- 15Kiwior
- 20Jorginho
- 21Fábio Vieira
- 24Nelson
- 30Turner
- 97Walters
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 41Whitworth
- 2Ward
- 5TomkinsBooked at 59mins
- 6Guéhi
- 3Mitchell
- 4MilivojevicSubstituted forHughesat 65'minutes
- 28Doucouré
- 7OliseSubstituted forEzeat 82'minutes
- 15SchluppSubstituted forAhamadaat 82'minutes
- 11Zaha
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forJ Ayewat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 9J Ayew
- 10Eze
- 14Mateta
- 17Clyne
- 19Hughes
- 26Richards
- 29Ahamada
- 44Riedewald
- 63Goodman
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 60,247
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1.
Post update
Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martin Ødegaard.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.
Post update
Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
Post update
Foul by Rob Holding (Arsenal).
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Jakub Kiwior replaces Gabriel Magalhães.
Post update
Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Gabriel Martinelli.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Jorginho replaces Ben White.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Naouirou Ahamada replaces Jeffrey Schlupp.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze replaces Michael Olise.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Well played boys
So happy for Gabriel Martinelli and his opener.
Then a double Saka and Xhaka 😊
Nice to see a time wasting free game too.
All positive!
Unbelievable to think we paid €7.0M for Martinelli.
Glad to see Mr Parish in the stands ushering in the post Vieira era!
Nice to hear the Vieira chants today 😂😂😂
Well, there’s your answer. Confident, fluent football and a comprehensive victory.
For all of the headlines around Man City’s goalscoring exploits, they will be of no consequence if Arsenal continue to do what they are doing, game by game.
The Premier League trophy is heading back to Arsenal.