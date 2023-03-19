Close menu
Premier League
ArsenalArsenal4Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace1

Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace: Gunners go eight points clear at top of Premier League

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli scoring a goal for Arsenal
Gabriel Martinelli also scored the first goal of this Premier League season, netting in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on 5 August

Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to a routine home victory over managerless Crystal Palace.

The Gunners, aiming to become champions for the first time since 2003-04, went ahead at Emirates Stadium through Gabriel Martinelli's left-footed strike - his sixth goal in six league matches.

Bukayo Saka doubled the lead when he collected Ben White's pass and curled an effort past 19-year-old goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

Granit Xhaka made it 3-0 with a first-time finish from Leandro Trossard's assist, before Jeffrey Schlupp pulled one back from close range following a corner for Palace's first goal in five matches.

But the excellent Saka restored Arsenal's three-goal advantage with a guided finish from Kiernan Tierney's pull-back to seal the victory.

Arsenal have 69 points from 28 matches, with second-placed Manchester City, who beat Burnley 6-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, on 61 points having played a game less.

Palace sacked manager Patrick Vieira on Friday and have now not won in 13 games in all competitions and are only three points above the relegation zone.

Arsenal back in business after European disappointment

For Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, this was a perfect response after his side lost on penalties to Sporting Lisbon in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday.

Once Martinelli put them ahead with his 13th goal of the season, there only looked to be one winner, with Palace powerless to stop Arsenal.

Saka's goal, confirmed by the video assistant referee following a check for offside, made it 2-0, with Xhaka adding a third in the 55th minute.

Bukayo Saka scores for Arsenal
Crystal Palace's 19-year-old goalkeeper Joe Whitworth was playing for only the second time in the Premier League

Palace got a goal back, but it was no surprise that Saka soon scored again to take his total to 13 for the campaign.

Arteta will also be delighted with the character his team have shown as they have bounced back from setbacks.

This victory was their sixth in a row in the league since a 3-1 home loss to City threatened to derail their title hopes.

But they have recovered in style and go into the international break in pole position.

Palace tamely slip to fourth successive loss

This was Palace's first match since sacking ex-Arsenal captain Vieira, a move former Gunners defender Martin Keown called a "panicked decision", with the home fans regularly singing Vieira's name throughout Sunday's game.

The Frenchman had been manager since July 2021 after Roy Hodgson's departure and had won 22 of 74 games in all competitions.

Palace last won on 31 December with a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth before a run of no wins, five draws and seven defeats saw Vieira sacked.

Hodgson, 75, has been tipped for a temporary return, while under-21s boss Paddy McCarthy took charge of the team on Sunday.

McCarthy suffered a blow before the match when central defender Joachim Andersen sustained an injury in the warm-up and had to be replaced by James Tomkins.

Wilfried Zaha hit the post in the 10th minute and had a shot saved by Aaron Ramsdale early in the second half, before Schlupp's consolation as Palace slipped to their fourth successive league defeat.

They have almost two weeks before their next game, with a vital month coming up in April as they look to extend their 10-season top-flight spell.

But their fate still lies in their hands, so their managerial decision is going to be a vital one.

In April they face six of their relegation rivals - Leicester, Leeds, Southampton, Everton, Wolves and West Ham - and how they get on in those matches will go a long way to deciding their future.

Player of the match

Gabriel MartinelliGabriel Martinelli

with an average of 8.89

Arsenal

  1. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    8.89

  2. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    8.83

  3. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    8.60

  4. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    8.51

  5. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    8.36

  6. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    8.33

  7. Squad number19Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    8.30

  8. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    8.12

  9. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    8.05

  10. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    7.95

  11. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.87

  12. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    7.84

  13. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    7.70

  14. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    7.46

  15. Squad number20Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    7.35

  16. Squad number15Player nameKiwior
    Average rating

    7.33

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number41Player nameWhitworth
    Average rating

    5.11

  2. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    5.01

  3. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    4.95

  4. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    4.91

  5. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    4.59

  6. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    4.45

  7. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    4.41

  8. Squad number28Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    4.36

  9. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    4.26

  10. Squad number29Player nameAhamada
    Average rating

    4.22

  11. Squad number19Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    4.21

  12. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    4.14

  13. Squad number5Player nameTomkins
    Average rating

    4.13

  14. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    4.08

  15. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    4.07

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4WhiteSubstituted forJorginhoat 83'minutes
  • 16Holding
  • 6GabrielSubstituted forKiwiorat 86'minutes
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTierneyat 65'minutes
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 5Partey
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7Saka
  • 19TrossardSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 65'minutes
  • 11MartinelliSubstituted forSmith Roweat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 15Kiwior
  • 20Jorginho
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 24Nelson
  • 30Turner
  • 97Walters

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 41Whitworth
  • 2Ward
  • 5TomkinsBooked at 59mins
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 4MilivojevicSubstituted forHughesat 65'minutes
  • 28Doucouré
  • 7OliseSubstituted forEzeat 82'minutes
  • 15SchluppSubstituted forAhamadaat 82'minutes
  • 11Zaha
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forJ Ayewat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9J Ayew
  • 10Eze
  • 14Mateta
  • 17Clyne
  • 19Hughes
  • 26Richards
  • 29Ahamada
  • 44Riedewald
  • 63Goodman
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
60,247

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martin Ødegaard.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha.

  6. Post update

    Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Rob Holding (Arsenal).

  11. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Jakub Kiwior replaces Gabriel Magalhães.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Gabriel Martinelli.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Jorginho replaces Ben White.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Naouirou Ahamada replaces Jeffrey Schlupp.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze replaces Michael Olise.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).

  20. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Comments

Join the conversation

357 comments

  • Comment posted by Julian, today at 16:03

    As a neutral I’m loving watching Arsenal this season. I hope they can keep accumulating the points needed to win the title. City and Chelsea just aim to buy it… Arsenal are proper. Sensible budget and great management.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 16:05

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Thanks yeah well said - the truth.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 16:03

    Word is Vieira watched that wearing his full Arsenal gear

    Well played boys

    • Reply posted by Johnny Thunder, today at 16:06

      Johnny Thunder replied:
      Thank you for a wonderful visual image

  • Comment posted by pab, today at 16:02

    No matter who you support, if you truly love football you truly must love the football Arsenal are playing.

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 16:21

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      I support the MIGHTY SPURS and I don't like Arsenal's game. They look very crumbly at the back and waste far too many chances up top.
      No chance of them winning the PL.
      Come on Citeh and COYS 💪🏆🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by irtbxqck, today at 16:00

    SPUDS FORGET THE GAP IT'S A CHASM

    • Reply posted by Your Comment, today at 16:01

      Your Comment replied:
      MIND THE CHASM

  • Comment posted by Gunner4Life, today at 15:59

    Arsenal did more to honour Patrick Vieira in this one game than Crystal Palace has done all year.

    • Reply posted by dave, today at 16:02

      dave replied:
      He has destroyed Palace,

  • Comment posted by Name, today at 15:58

    Another bitter day for anti-Arsenal-ers

    • Reply posted by name pending , today at 16:13

      name pending replied:
      I am sure they can console themselves by complaining about how Arteta show emotions on the sidelines

  • Comment posted by alterf, today at 16:01

    Only 20 points ahead of Spurs and 31 ahead of Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 16:07

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      You'd think you'd be a little less obsessed with other teams, then.

  • Comment posted by U2, today at 15:58

    Very good win and great recovery after Thursday game.
    So happy for Gabriel Martinelli and his opener.
    Then a double Saka and Xhaka 😊
    Nice to see a time wasting free game too.
    All positive!

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 15:58

    So happy chelsea go Mudryk. That's no slant on him. The young lad may turn out great. But we'd have never got Trossard if we got him. And for the heat and now and winning the league this year I know who is better suited. What a great great but that's been

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 15:59

    That’s how to bounce back after the disappointment of the mid-week result.
    Unbelievable to think we paid €7.0M for Martinelli.

    Glad to see Mr Parish in the stands ushering in the post Vieira era!

    • Reply posted by Guudy, today at 16:05

      Guudy replied:
      Him and Trossard were one of the cheapest players in the world.

  • Comment posted by julian, today at 16:05

    Great result for arsenal. If Man City don’t beat Liverpool in their next game I think the title might be coming to north London. And the icing on the cake would be no champions league for the spuds!

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 16:07

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Fingers crossed!

  • Comment posted by Rough Judy, today at 16:04

    Big three points and some more records being broken. Well played Arsenal.

    Nice to hear the Vieira chants today 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by notsolittlemouse, today at 16:40

      notsolittlemouse replied:
      Thankful as Arsenal didn't feel bad about thumping Palace.

      Probably the opposite in fact. Playing a team that just sacked on of their their legendary player was exactly what the doctor prescribed after the Euro thingy exit.

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 16:05

    Well done Arsenal. I still want you to win the Premier League title this season. Cmon you can do it.

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 16:25

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      I'd a preferred the MIGHTY SPURS.
      We'll just have to do it next year now.
      COYS 💪🏆🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by lion , today at 16:04

    Gunners celebrate every victory and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

  • Comment posted by sunningdale5, today at 16:04

    Vieira whoawhooo! Vieira whoawhooo! Ridiculous decision to sack Big Pat. Arsenal worked through a highly motivated side and I suspect an ironic chuckle from Patrick today. COYG

    • Reply posted by icarus 4807, today at 16:36

      icarus 4807 replied:
      Without Vieira Palace managed to score and get some shots on target .
      More in this game than the last 5 .The stats don't lie Arsenal fans don't make me laugh ,if Super Pat was managing Arsenal with that form you would of cut him loose way before Palace

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 16:03

    How would Arsenal react after going out of the Europa League?
    Well, there’s your answer. Confident, fluent football and a comprehensive victory.
    For all of the headlines around Man City’s goalscoring exploits, they will be of no consequence if Arsenal continue to do what they are doing, game by game.
    The Premier League trophy is heading back to Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by bob shankly, today at 16:06

      bob shankly replied:
      You’d better send it a map. It’s going to struggle to find it’s way out of Manchester

  • Comment posted by Arsebak, today at 16:00

    You can't sack our legend (Vieira) to come here and expect to draw, that's not gonna happen

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 16:02

      andrew replied:
      Emotionally Logical

  • Comment posted by SharmV, today at 16:01

    WE ARE TOP OF LEAGUE!

    • Reply posted by jmf, today at 16:13

      jmf replied:
      We were anyway lol

  • Comment posted by Modus, today at 16:02

    Very good all-round performance. Closing the goal difference gap is crucial. Leeds next, let's do the business.

    • Reply posted by julian, today at 16:08

      julian replied:
      Goal difference will make no difference. If Man City get level on points then we have to lose a couple…and goal difference will grow!