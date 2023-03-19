Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli also scored the first goal of this Premier League season, netting in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on 5 August

Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to a routine home victory over managerless Crystal Palace.

The Gunners, aiming to become champions for the first time since 2003-04, went ahead at Emirates Stadium through Gabriel Martinelli's left-footed strike - his sixth goal in six league matches.

Bukayo Saka doubled the lead when he collected Ben White's pass and curled an effort past 19-year-old goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

Granit Xhaka made it 3-0 with a first-time finish from Leandro Trossard's assist, before Jeffrey Schlupp pulled one back from close range following a corner for Palace's first goal in five matches.

But the excellent Saka restored Arsenal's three-goal advantage with a guided finish from Kiernan Tierney's pull-back to seal the victory.

Arsenal have 69 points from 28 matches, with second-placed Manchester City, who beat Burnley 6-0 in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, on 61 points having played a game less.

Palace sacked manager Patrick Vieira on Friday and have now not won in 13 games in all competitions and are only three points above the relegation zone.

Arsenal back in business after European disappointment

For Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, this was a perfect response after his side lost on penalties to Sporting Lisbon in the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday.

Once Martinelli put them ahead with his 13th goal of the season, there only looked to be one winner, with Palace powerless to stop Arsenal.

Saka's goal, confirmed by the video assistant referee following a check for offside, made it 2-0, with Xhaka adding a third in the 55th minute.

Crystal Palace's 19-year-old goalkeeper Joe Whitworth was playing for only the second time in the Premier League

Palace got a goal back, but it was no surprise that Saka soon scored again to take his total to 13 for the campaign.

Arteta will also be delighted with the character his team have shown as they have bounced back from setbacks.

This victory was their sixth in a row in the league since a 3-1 home loss to City threatened to derail their title hopes.

But they have recovered in style and go into the international break in pole position.

Palace tamely slip to fourth successive loss

This was Palace's first match since sacking ex-Arsenal captain Vieira, a move former Gunners defender Martin Keown called a "panicked decision", with the home fans regularly singing Vieira's name throughout Sunday's game.

The Frenchman had been manager since July 2021 after Roy Hodgson's departure and had won 22 of 74 games in all competitions.

Palace last won on 31 December with a 2-0 victory at Bournemouth before a run of no wins, five draws and seven defeats saw Vieira sacked.

Hodgson, 75, has been tipped for a temporary return, while under-21s boss Paddy McCarthy took charge of the team on Sunday.

McCarthy suffered a blow before the match when central defender Joachim Andersen sustained an injury in the warm-up and had to be replaced by James Tomkins.

Wilfried Zaha hit the post in the 10th minute and had a shot saved by Aaron Ramsdale early in the second half, before Schlupp's consolation as Palace slipped to their fourth successive league defeat.

They have almost two weeks before their next game, with a vital month coming up in April as they look to extend their 10-season top-flight spell.

But their fate still lies in their hands, so their managerial decision is going to be a vital one.

In April they face six of their relegation rivals - Leicester, Leeds, Southampton, Everton, Wolves and West Ham - and how they get on in those matches will go a long way to deciding their future.

Player of the match Gabriel Martinelli Gabriel Martinelli with an average of 8.89 Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal

Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Arsenal Avg Squad number 11 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 8.89 Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 8.83 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 8.60 Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 8.51 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 8.36 Squad number 5 Player name Partey Average rating 8.33 Squad number 19 Player name Trossard Average rating 8.30 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 8.12 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 8.05 Squad number 16 Player name Holding Average rating 7.95 Squad number 1 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 7.87 Squad number 35 Player name Zinchenko Average rating 7.84 Squad number 9 Player name Gabriel Jesus Average rating 7.70 Squad number 10 Player name Smith Rowe Average rating 7.46 Squad number 20 Player name Jorginho Average rating 7.35 Squad number 15 Player name Kiwior Average rating 7.33 Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 41 Player name Whitworth Average rating 5.11 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 5.01 Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 4.95 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 4.91 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 4.59 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 4.45 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 4.41 Squad number 28 Player name Doucouré Average rating 4.36 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 4.26 Squad number 29 Player name Ahamada Average rating 4.22 Squad number 19 Player name Hughes Average rating 4.21 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 4.14 Squad number 5 Player name Tomkins Average rating 4.13 Squad number 4 Player name Milivojevic Average rating 4.08 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 4.07

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Arsenal Formation 4-3-3 1 Ramsdale 4 White 16 Holding 6 Gabriel 35 Zinchenko 8 Ødegaard 5 Partey 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 19 Trossard 11 Martinelli 1 Ramsdale

4 White Substituted for Jorginho at 83' minutes

16 Holding

6 Gabriel Substituted for Kiwior at 86' minutes

35 Zinchenko Substituted for Tierney at 65' minutes

8 Ødegaard

5 Partey

34 Xhaka

7 Saka

19 Trossard Substituted for Gabriel Jesus at 65' minutes

11 Martinelli Substituted for Smith Rowe at 83' minutes Substitutes 3 Tierney

9 Gabriel Jesus

10 Smith Rowe

15 Kiwior

20 Jorginho

21 Fábio Vieira

24 Nelson

30 Turner

97 Walters Crystal Palace Formation 4-2-3-1 41 Whitworth 2 Ward 5 Tomkins 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 4 Milivojevic 28 Doucouré 7 Olise 15 Schlupp 11 Zaha 22 Édouard 41 Whitworth

2 Ward

5 Tomkins Booked at 59mins

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell

4 Milivojevic Substituted for Hughes at 65' minutes

28 Doucouré

7 Olise Substituted for Eze at 82' minutes

15 Schlupp Substituted for Ahamada at 82' minutes

11 Zaha

22 Édouard Substituted for J Ayew at 65' minutes Substitutes 9 J Ayew

10 Eze

14 Mateta

17 Clyne

19 Hughes

26 Richards

29 Ahamada

44 Riedewald

63 Goodman Referee: Stuart Attwell Attendance: 60,247 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Arsenal 4, Crystal Palace 1. Post update Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Wilfried Zaha is caught offside. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Martin Ødegaard. Post update Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Wilfried Zaha. Post update Kieran Tierney (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Will Hughes (Crystal Palace). Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell. Post update Attempt saved. James Tomkins (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze. Post update Foul by Rob Holding (Arsenal). Post update Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Jakub Kiwior replaces Gabriel Magalhães. Post update Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bukayo Saka. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe replaces Gabriel Martinelli. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Jorginho replaces Ben White. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Naouirou Ahamada replaces Jeffrey Schlupp. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze replaces Michael Olise. Post update Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal). Post update Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward