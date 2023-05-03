Close menu
Manchester City 3-0 West Ham: Erling Haaland breaks Premier League goals record

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team's second goal, and their record breaking 35th Premier League goal of the season during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on May 03, 2023 in Manchester, England.
Erling Haaland scored a Premier League record 35th goal of the season as Manchester City returned to the top of the table

Erling Haaland broke the Premier League record for goals in a season as Manchester City returned to the top of the table by beating West Ham.

Haaland's sublime chip over Lukasz Fabianski 20 minutes from time took him on to 35, one clear of Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, whose 34-goal tallies had come in a 42-match campaign.

The Norwegian is now on 51 in all competitions, 12 behind Dixie Dean's all-time English record, with a potential nine games still to play.

Haaland's latest effort helped City to a ninth successive league win - and they now lead Arsenal by a point and have a game in hand.

Nathan Ake put them in front when he headed home Riyad Mahrez's free-kick at the far-post five minutes into the second half, with Phil Foden's deflected volley adding a third.

Foden's effort was City's 1,000th since Pep Guardiola came to the club in 2016.

West Ham managed just one shot on target, their preparations for the match having been hampered significantly by a sickness bug.

The visitors were deprived of three key players hours before kick-off - captain Declan Rice among them - and were able to name only five outfield substitutes.

David Moyes' side remain four points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining.

Haaland the record breaker

This match was played 25 years to the day after City were relegated to the third tier of English football for the only time in their history.

On that Sunday afternoon in 1998, City won 5-2 at Stoke's Britannia Stadium - as it was then known - but results elsewhere dropped them into a division containing Notts County, York, Chesterfield and Macclesfield. They have come a long way from those days.

In 2023, City are chasing a Treble of the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup - with Haaland at the head of their challenge.

But it looked for a long time as though he would be denied a goal in a Premier League match for only the 10th time since his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

He did try to steer one far-post header towards goal at the end of the first half but the angle was against him.

With City leading through Ake's opener, though, the Norwegian's moment arrived. As Jack Grealish picked up possession in the centre of the pitch, Haaland set off on one of those threatening sprints. Grealish sent the ball through, Haaland steadied himself, then beat Fabianski with a finish that was far harder than he made it look.

It takes his tally to eight goals in his past six league games; City are 12 points from their third successive title and fifth in six seasons under Guardiola.

Little wonder Guardiola joined City's players and his backroom staff in forming a guard of honour for Haaland as he made his way off the pitch.

Depleted West Ham well beaten

Under the circumstances, Moyes was probably relieved to get out of Manchester without West Ham's goal difference taking a significant hit.

In losing Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd to illness, the manager was saying goodbye to his midfield driving force, his most potent set-piece threat and his best defender. With Kurt Zouma ruled out through injury, it left Moyes to pursue a plan of containment and, as a back-up plan, drop further back.

When City had the ball, Michail Antonio moved to a position almost on the left of a midfield three. Behind that were two deep-lying midfielders and a five-man defence. It was almost as if West Ham needed a 12th player to give them an attacking option.

Evidently, that was not possible, so possession was at a premium and the visitors weren't able to create anything with it.

When he replaced Michail Antonio, Moyes spoke to him as if to assure him he was being saved for more manageable tests ahead. This trip to Manchester was as difficult as it gets.

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 18Ortega
  • 2Walker
  • 6AkéSubstituted forAkanjiat 77'minutes
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 16RodriSubstituted forPhillipsat 90+1'minutes
  • 19ÁlvarezSubstituted forFodenat 77'minutes
  • 5Stones
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 9Haaland
  • 26Mahrez
  • 10Grealish

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 8Gündogan
  • 14Laporte
  • 21Gómez
  • 25Akanji
  • 31Ederson
  • 32Perrone
  • 47Foden
  • 82Lewis

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5CoufalSubstituted forJohnsonat 62'minutes
  • 24Kehrer
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 3Cresswell
  • 12DownesBooked at 49mins
  • 11Lucas Paquetá
  • 20BowenSubstituted forBenrahmaat 79'minutes
  • 8Fornals
  • 33Emerson
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forIngsat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 10Lanzini
  • 13Aréola
  • 14Cornet
  • 18Ings
  • 22Benrahma
  • 49Anang
Referee:
John Brooks
Attendance:
53,305

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home16
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 3, West Ham United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, West Ham United 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Kalvin Phillips replaces Rodri.

  5. Post update

    Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 3, West Ham United 0. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Manuel Akanji tries a through ball, but Phil Foden is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left following a fast break.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma replaces Jarrod Bowen.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. John Stones (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Phil Foden replaces Julián Álvarez.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Manuel Akanji replaces Nathan Aké.

  17. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).

  • Comment posted by JM, today at 22:02

    Haaland phenomenal talent. And respect for how he carries himself - not easy to be so down-to-earth in his world.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:20

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      At the moment he is.
      Wait until he’s at the latter part of his career and earning £10,000,000,000 billion a year in Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦. He’ll be in the clouds. Cloud 9..

  • Comment posted by Blue Mooner, today at 22:00

    Well done Haaland , great achievement and hope the hammers stay up ....
    Great club !

    • Reply posted by Itsonlymyopinion, today at 22:12

      Itsonlymyopinion replied:
      Great Club - why?

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:01

    Congrats to City on their 1000th goal under Pep, it is quite an achievement.

    • Reply posted by Hear hear I agree well said, today at 22:11

      Hear hear I agree well said replied:
      What's that, £1m per goal?

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 22:02

    West Ham fan here, City inevitable unfortunately. Thought we did well first half but could not contain that juggernaut.
    We go again for Man U on Sunday COYI ⚒️

    • Reply posted by Monksie, today at 22:06

      Monksie replied:
      Despite tonight's result you'll be OK. Hope my 2nd favourite team wins in Europe. COYI for that!

      Just noticed that both of my favourite clubs are the only British ones left in Europe.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 22:04

    Remember that article and debate at the start of the season on who was better Haaland or Nunez

    • Reply posted by zeberdee1983, today at 22:06

      zeberdee1983 replied:
      Er NO

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 22:02

    Have to congratulate Haaland on his goal scoring feat, first season in the league and to score as many as he has is some accomplishment.

    Fair enough City are amazing but he still needs to put the ball in the net.

    Brilliant striker.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Best striker in the world

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 22:05

    Haaland is better than CR9

    • Reply posted by Phil Brown, today at 22:07

      Phil Brown replied:
      You must be joking!!

  • Comment posted by Lasagne295, today at 22:02

    As a neutral - i think we all have to all admit City are the best team , with the best player - no other team or player comes close

    • Reply posted by TheWumag, today at 22:04

      TheWumag replied:
      What player is that?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 22:03

    Elsewhere, Liverpool won 1-0 and have now scored 66 goals this season.

    72 of them on penalties.

    • Reply posted by Hear hear I agree well said, today at 22:05

      Hear hear I agree well said replied:
      Yes

  • Comment posted by millwall joe, today at 22:01

    West ham played quite well. Considering no Rice. Put up a good showing.

    • Reply posted by legin, today at 22:08

      legin replied:
      No KDB.

  • Comment posted by Stefan, today at 22:03

    Erling v Big Sam next....bring it on!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:15

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Sorry guys. But i just heard from Big Sam saying Bamford is better than Haaland

  • Comment posted by nick1960, today at 22:09

    Full credit to a spirited depleted West Ham,you made us graft tonight.we were ooor 1st half, but our second best player of the season Ake great header
    1000 goals under Pep a great achievement and 51 for the big man,Big Sam’s Leeds and a 7-2-1 formation to get through on Saturday,oh hope you Hammers stay up you should do if you ok like that

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 22:02

    He really is Brock Lesnar with R9 feet. Congratulations to Haaland on breaking the Premier League record. Don't forget that Shearer and Cole did it in 42-game seasons. He could easily get to 40+ goals this season alone.

    • Reply posted by smokinjoe, today at 22:04

      smokinjoe replied:
      He's got 51!

  • Comment posted by Nut1114, today at 22:00

    The guy is a beast!

  • Comment posted by Pickers72, today at 22:02

    Haaland is priceless the man is a goalscoring phenomenon

  • Comment posted by mongoose, today at 22:03

    Hoped for a point but city are another level, no shame in losing 3-0, onwards to the semi final coyi

  • Comment posted by ALAN, today at 22:06

    The record was scored by a player who probably liked a beer, pie and chips and played with a ball that was hard as iron, especially when wet. All credit to him for such a phenomenal record. 👏

    • Reply posted by GC, today at 22:09

      GC replied:
      Big Sam holds that record?