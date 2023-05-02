Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Kevin de Bruyne scored twice in Manchester City's win against Arsenal but was not risked against Fulham at the weekend

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City will continue to monitor Kevin de Bruyne, who missed the win at Fulham with a minor problem.

Nathan Ake has resumed training after a hamstring issue and may be involved.

West Ham are assessing the ankle injury suffered by defender Kurt Zouma but fear he may be out for several weeks.

Manager David Moyes has said "we have one or two knocks and niggles" but added there won't be much difference from the matchday squad selected against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are winless in 14 league games versus Manchester City since beating them 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in September 2015 (D3, L11).

City have won 17 of their 21 Premier League home fixtures against the Hammers, including 14 of 16 at Etihad Stadium (D1, L1).

Manchester City

City have won 13 of their past 14 league and cup games.

Their current eight-match Premier League winning streak is the longest by any club in the division this season.

Pep Guardiola's team have won all 12 of their home fixtures in all competitions in 2023, scoring 44 goals and conceding six.

They are three goals short of scoring 1,000 in all competitions under Guardiola.

City have won 24 successive Premier League fixtures on a Wednesday since losing 2-1 at Leicester on Boxing Day 2018.

West Ham United

The Hammers are winless in all 10 league matches this season against teams currently in the top six (D3, L7).

West Ham have lost 23 of their 26 Premier League away fixtures versus the reigning champions, with their only win a 1-0 victory at Manchester United in December 2001, when Jermain Defoe scored.

The Londoners have scored six goals from corners in their last six Premier League games, two more than in their previous 27 matches this term.

David Moyes is winless in all 10 Premier League outings as a manager versus Pep Guardiola (D2, L8), and has lost all five away games - four of those defeats have been by a 2-1 scoreline.

Jarrod Bowen has failed to score in any of his last 21 Premier League away appearances.

